Former White House staffers say Donald Trump was often ‘inappropriate’ with women when he was president

In the wake of Donald Trump’s conviction for the defamation and sexual abuse of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, former White House staffers say this type of behavior was common on his part when he was in the Oval Office. His actions even got so bad towards a woman that other aides allegedly made sure she was never alone with the former president.

Former White House director of strategic communications and current host of The View, Alyssa Farah Griffin, told CNN, via Vanity Fair, that I have countless elements of what I considered impropriety at the House. Blanche that I brought to the chief of staff. [Mark Meadows] because I thought the way he engaged with women was dangerous. Griffin noted that it was nothing going up to [E. Jean Carrolls] level, but things that I would consider inappropriate and had a duty to point out. She also revealed that Meadows wasn’t the only person she raised her concerns with. Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also heard the allegations.

Grisham also opened up about his experiences in Donald Trump’s White House in a separate CNN segment on Tuesday. It seems the former president took an unhealthy affection for a female staffer and many advisers grew concerned when he once brought back one of my other deputies so they could watch his ass, c is what he told her. She mentioned that this incident was noted in her book, Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, and she took the issue to Meadows who did nothing.

I tried everything to make sure she was never alone with him, Grisham told CNN. In the end, what could they do but go over there and say, that’s no good sir, and you know Donald Trump will do what Donald Trump wants to do when you deal with the President of the United States, again, there is no HR group or HR representative to go to, to talk about this stuff. So Donald Trump was allowed to run around the White House without any accountability, but little did he know that Carroll was going to hold him accountable in court 27 years later.

