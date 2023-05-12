



Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) during the Amrut Avaasotsav program, in Gandhinagar on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo PTI)

Ghandi Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Friday that his government does not look at the religion or caste of beneficiaries while reaching out to them with various programs, and there is no greater social justice than working for happiness. and everyone’s convenience. Speaking during a program at Mahatma Mandir to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore here, Modi said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has become a tool for empowerment of women as 70% of the 4 crore houses built for the poor under this program were given to women. We try to saturate the (government) schemes 100%. In other words, the government itself goes to the beneficiaries of the plans. This government approach has put an end to large-scale corruption. Government does not look to religion or caste to reach out to the beneficiary, Modi said after inaugurating, laying foundation stones and participating in the grih pravesh’ (house inauguration) of 42,441 housing units built in Gujarat under PMAY. I understand that true secularism is where there is no discrimination (of caste, creed or religion). For those who talk about social justice, I think there is no greater social justice than working for the happiness and comfort of all, for 100% of their rights. Yes, this is the path we walk on, he said. Modi said the poor are overcoming the fate and disappointment they faced earlier as his government strives to remove the things they lacked in life. When poor people worry less about their basic needs, their confidence increases, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/120523/true-secularism-is-where-there-is-no-discrimination-pm-modi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos