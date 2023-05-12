Boris Johnson loyalists to attend Tory ‘Patriots’ conference





It comes as furious Tory MPs threatened to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister following his betrayal over plans to scrap thousands of EU pieces of legislation. Apparently, very important guests will be present, as well as like-minded patriots who, like you, want to save our party and our country,” according to the website. READ MORE: UK drops in ‘safe’ LGBT country chart as hate crime rises Among those guests are MPs Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Former Thatcher assistant Nile Gardner will also make an appearance, as will GB Newss Dan Wootton who was lined up to interview Patel on stage in the afternoon. Organizers told Politico Playbook which described it as a “Boris festival” that they still hope Johnson will show up, despite a spokesperson saying he would not. They also said he was very supportive, even signing eight bottles of wine for the auction when they only asked for one. The former prime minister will miss Jenkyns, a trained opera singer, who will kick off at 11 a.m. with a rendition of God Save the King and then perform the national anthem again in the evening. Following the daytime Take Control conference, organizers invited attendees and speakers to lose control on the dance floor with live music from Britains Got Talent stars The Soldiers of Swing. There will also be an auction, and Playbook has detailed the price list, many of which are liquor bottles. Arsenal season tickets are also up for grabs, as is a round of golf with former Tory treasurer Baron Cruddas at Wentworth Club. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the option of lunch with Jacob Rees-Mogg, six boxed silver teaspoons with Thatchers face on it or Harrods champagne and truffles by Patel, Rees-Mogg and Dorries. CDO Chief Executive Claire Bullivant said: The people have spoken and it is time the grassroots and membership were listened to. Without our members, we are nothing and we must value them and make our party more accountable to them. We are ready to take control.

