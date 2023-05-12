Imran Khan fears being arrested again after being released on bail in a corruption case | Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he fears immediate arrest after the Islamabad High Court granted him two-week bail in a corruption case.

Security was tight as Khan appeared for a hearing in the Islamabad High Court on Friday. He had been in custody since Tuesday after being arrested at the courthouse by nearly 100 paramilitary agents.

To the government’s anger, Khan got relief on Thursday when the Supreme Court ruled the manner in which he was arrested at the courthouse was unlawful and ordered him to seek bail from the High Court. . He spent the night in a police guest house but was no longer detained.

Islamabad High Court judges on Friday formally granted Khan a two-week bail in the Al Qadir case, involving allegations of illegal land transfers. The judge also barred authorities from arresting Khan in any other newly filed cases for the next two weeks and ordered the government to ensure he was given adequate security.

Khan and his lawyer have expressed concern that he is under threat of re-arrest in some of the dozens of other cases he faces. I am 100% worried about being arrested again, Khan told local media as he walked into the courtroom. He said if he was arrested again, the cycle of violence would continue.

Khans lawyer Babar Awan claimed that Lahore and Punjab police were going to Islamabad High Court to arrest Khan. Why then are they so adamant about arresting Imran? Let me tell you, any attempt to re-arrest Imran will be unconstitutional, he told reporters.

The government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accused the Supreme Court of hypocrisy over its verdict and said the leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party were pushing the country towards destruction.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah made it clear that Khan was not safe from arrest despite court instructions. If need be, Imran Khan will be arrested. The government will not grant any relief to Khan, Sanaullah said.

The crackdown on PTI party members continued into the early hours of Friday as two other top leaders, Yasmin Rashid and Shireen Mazari, were arrested in Lahore and Islamabad, bringing the total number of PTI leaders to seven. detained.

Khan’s popularity has risen since he was removed from office in April last year, blaming the country’s powerful military, once his close ally, for orchestrating his downfall. As the number of cases mounted against him, Khan’s arrest had seemed likely for months and he had already managed to evade a police attempt to detain him in March.

Hundreds Arrested in Protests in Pakistan Over Imran Khan’s Arrest Video

Violent protests that erupted across the country this week largely subsided after the Supreme Court ruling, but the military was still present on the streets and an emergency law banning gatherings was imposed by police in the capital city. More than 2,000 people have been arrested and mobile internet remains shut down across the country.

On Friday, Khan called on thousands of his supporters to gather in Islamabad where he promised to address them after his court appearance.

Hammad Azhar, a senior PTI official, said: Imran Khan has made it known that an attempt is underway to arrest him again and he wants the whole country to demonstrate peacefully.

