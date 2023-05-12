On Donald Trump, the verdict has fallen again





Instead of asking questions like: Why did Carroll take so long to come forward? we should ask ourselves: why do so many survivors choose not to report? Looking at this trial, the answer was clear.

We heard the Access Hollywood recording in which Trump says he just kisses women and grabs them by the genitals. A total of 26 women have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Trump. Many of these accounts are surprisingly similar. Despite this, Carroll was still asked why she didn’t scream or behave in a host of other ways deemed appropriate following a harrowing experience. Trump’s misogynistic responses to allegations noting that women are unattractive or not his type or implying that they somehow deserved the treatment have been as disgusting as they are predictable.

Carroll has described herself as a member of the silent generation, but even today only about a third of women report to law enforcement. One in four women in the United States is likely to experience rape or attempted rape in her lifetime, but according to FBI data, there were about 2,000 reported rapes in Massachusetts in 2021, less than 0.1% of women in the state. How many victims are paralyzed in silence after being raped?

This verdict should give new hope to survivors around the world. It may indicate a slight shift in our culture that should inspire us all to believe survivors when they come forward.

Stacy Malone

Executive Director

Victims Rights Law Center

Boston

This, ladies and gentlemen, is your GOP favorite.

Several articles about former President Donald Trump’s conviction for sexual abuse have been published this week. Most of those I’ve seen mentioned that this conviction likely won’t affect his ability to secure the Republican nomination for president.

WHY NOT?

What has become of this nation? What has become of the Republican Party in particular?

Nelson Hammer

Wellesley

A longstanding pattern of untrustworthy behavior

The supporters of Trump’s Scot Lehighs column blindly clinging to his refuted big lie really jumped out at me (Opinion, May 10).

A few days earlier I found some Newsweeks from 33 years ago (I guess I saved them for the stories of Iraq invading Kuwait).

Flipping through them, this little quote from page 47 of the August 27, 1990, issue popped up, proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same: Donald believes in the big lie theory, Vanity Fair quotes his lawyer as saying. If you say something over and over again, people will believe you.

This dates from a third of a century ago.

Marthe M. Bergeron

Lynne

