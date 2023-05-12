Germany signs an agreement with the Chinese COSCO on the port of Hamburg DW 05/11/2023





The German government has given final approval to a controversial deal that will see Chinese shipping company COSCO take a minority stake in a container terminal in the port of Hamburg. Last month, it was announced that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition government was reversing a decision made in October 2022 to greenlight the deal. The review came when it emerged that the Tollerort container terminal had been classified as critical German infrastructure in early 2023 by Germany’s national cybersecurity agency, BSI. However, on Wednesday, the government’s chief spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said the government stood by the October decision, which caps COSCO’s stake in the Tollerort terminal at 24.99%. This compromise was reached following intense opposition to the deal from the Greens and the Liberal Democrats (FDP), coalition partners of Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD). The Tollerort terminal is owned by the Hamburg port logistics company HHLA. The company says the deal will make the Port of Hamburg a preferred destination for COSCO and help secure jobs. He also said that the agreement would strengthen the national and international importance of Hamburg as a logistics location. Nearly a third of the goods handled at the port come from or are already destined for China. China has been Germany’s biggest trading partner for seven years, with the value of trade between the countries reaching a record $298 billion ($320 billion) in 2022. China has been Germany’s top trading partner for seven consecutive years Image: Kay Nietfeld/dpa/picture alliance This is despite an intensified political debate in Germany over the extent to which Berlin depends on its economic relationship with Beijing. Government tensions over the issue In recent years, Germany has sought to limit Chinese investment in the country. The COSCO deal has inflamed that debate, with several government departments linked to the Greens and Free Democrats demanding last October that the company’s stake be capped so it cannot have absolute control. Critics have argued that allowing the deal to continue creates a major security concern as it gives the Chinese government undue influence over the port terminal. COSCO already has stakes in many other European ports. Scholz’s party was particularly keen to get the deal through. However, tensions remain on the issue within the government. The Economy Ministry, led by the Greens’ Robert Habeck, issued a statement after the deal was confirmed on Wednesday, saying: “There were different assessments when assessing the acquisition of a stake.” The Cosco agreement in Germany: a risky dependency? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Edited by: Sean Sinico

