ASEAN at a crossroads: has Indonesia as president lived up to expectations?

Now that the ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo is over, it’s time to give Indonesia its interim record as president.

The 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo on May 10-11, 2023, held under the theme ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, adopted more than a dozen documents including several Statements from leaders on various areas of cooperation to advance ASEAN community-building efforts. Many hoped Indonesian leaders would push the boundaries of what ASEAN can be, but external and internal crises loom large and continue to challenge its quest for relevance. Here are five takeaways:

Myanmar: Is there hope for the 5 Point Consensus (5FP)?

There is no doubt that the political and humanitarian spiral in Myanmar dominated the discussions during the retreat of ASEAN leaders, especially after the attack on an ASEAN convoy in Taunggyi district on the eve Summit. Addition to a Chorus of condemnations, ASEAN leaders issued their own conviction of the attack, which affected diplomatic personnel from Indonesia, Singapore and the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance for Disaster Management (AHA Centre). The statement demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable.

The strategic dynamics and internal politics of ASEAN countries will continue to derail ASEAN ambition despite Indonesian leadership.

The AHA Center presented the results of its joint needs assessment, while Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi briefed the leaders on the low-key diplomatic actions undertaken by Indonesia in the first four months of this year. The discussion on Myanmar reinforced ASEAN’s commitment to completing FP5. Despite a leaked memo advocating Myanmar’s return to the ASEAN fold, the retiring leaders maintained their stance on maintaining Myanmar’s current format of apolitical representation. The chairs statement expressed deep concern over the state of violence, but reiterated that the decision to review and implement FP5 taken at the last summit in November remains valid. Despite calls from civil society groups, parliamentarians and observers to abandon FP5, ASEAN will not change its approach towards Myanmar.

East Timor: what next?

The Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, Taur Matan Ruak, participated for the first time as an observer, following a in principle agreement last year to admit Timor-Leste as the eleventh member of ASEAN (granting the country observer status at ASEAN meetings at all levels). Almost six months later, Indonesia has lived up to expectations as President by facilitating the adoption of a Roadmap to full membership in Timor-Lestes.

However, the quest for Timor-Leste is not over. According to the roadmap (not made public), Timor-Leste must achieve all milestones prescribed by ASEAN, such as joining hundreds of ASEAN legal instruments and agreements; the establishment of a dedicated diplomatic mission to ASEAN; designation of national executing agencies for ASEAN work; ensure that it can meet all financial obligations (including contributing to seed funds); and have adequate infrastructure and facilities to host high-level ASEAN meetings such as summits.

Timor-Leste may be in the final round, but it remains to be seen whether it can become a full member before the end of the Indonesian presidency.

ASEAN Perspectives on the Indo-Pacific: Progress?

Since the adoption of the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP) in 2019, little progress has been made until last year, when ASEAN leaders adopted a statement integrate the four priority areas (maritime, connectivity, sustainability and economy). As the main promoter of AOIP, Indonesia should push ahead with the implementation of the outlook and lock in the results before Laos takes over the presidency, as Laos is at best an unlikely defender of all things AOIP. ‘Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia’s ambition would be to see the AOIP repackaged with its chair program and expanded to include engagements with the Pacific Islands Forum and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. As long as it remains inclusive, the region would welcome Indonesia’s leadership and initiatives, including the recently announced ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum on the implementation of the AOIP on the sidelines of the next summit in September. By focusing on infrastructure, digital developments, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), business and investment, Indonesia will be able to drive economic growth while serving its strategic interests. Despite the inherent limitations of the AOIP in addressing the region’s security issues, it is still Indonesia’s best bet in a suite of Indo-Pacific strategies from its dialogue partners.

Institutional strengthening of ASEAN: what gives?

Indonesia understood from the start of its presidency that for ASEAN to matter and be relevant, it must be able to respond to regional crises and challenges in a timely manner. The leaders Statement on Strengthening ASEAN Capacity and Institutional Effectiveness was a disappointment, with nothing inherent that would change the way ASEAN works. There were no new proposals to address non-compliance or suggestions on how reactive decisions can be made to deal with emergency situations. Ultimately, ASEAN faces the difficult question of how it can overcome its much-criticized consensus decision-making style or risk being redundant. Indonesia, despite its influence, will not get ASEAN out of this dilemma.

Emerging socio-economic initiatives: excellent leadership from Indonesia

Geopolitics has long overshadowed ASEAN’s work on its socio-economic integration. When Indonesia was given the ASEAN chairmanship last year, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) promised that Indonesia would not let geopolitics get in the way of regional cooperation.

THE Statement on the Development of the Regional Electric Vehicle (EV) Ecosystem, although it is only a grand vision statement that lacks details, can still serve as a strategic direction to make ASEAN the global center of electric vehicle production by leveraging its hand -work and its natural resources. The realisation of harmonize regional digital payments The use of local currencies among five member states, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, illustrates the progress of economic integration and helps the region’s financial sector to be more resilient in the face of economic uncertainties world.

As chair, Indonesia succeeded in bringing social issues back into regional discussions. The statements about Combating human trafficking caused by the misuse of technology And the protection of migrant workers and members of their families in crisis send a strong signal that ASEAN must have shared and balanced responsibilities in the protection of trafficked persons and labor mobility.

Indonesia did its best to successfully conclude a summit in a physically challenging location (of its choice) amid difficult geopolitics. The strategic dynamics and internal politics of ASEAN countries will continue to derail ASEAN ambition despite Indonesian leadership. However, the September summit will be another opportunity for Indonesia to deliver more of its long list of priorities and, against all odds, perhaps present concrete deliverables under FP5.

