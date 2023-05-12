How is George Santos different from Donald Trump?





How does George Santos lie? Count the paths.

It’s far too easy to make fun of Santos. His serial fantasies seem, in some ways, more fun and frivolous than serious and dangerous. Who, after all, is lying about being a volleyball star? If you’re going to lie, at least go ahead and pretend to be a basketball star.

But mocking Santos in this way both trivializes his rampant criminality and obscures his powerful symbolism. Santos is not only a full-fledged criminal; he is also a Donald Trump Mini-Me, illustrating the intersection of the Big Lie form of politics and serial crime. In his indictment, there are lessons to be learned both from the degradation of politics and the limits of the criminal law’s ability to resist that degradation.

Some of Santos’ alleged criminality is almost prosaic. Prosecutors allege that in June 2020, during the early months of the COVID pandemic, Santos applied for unemployment benefits in New York, even though he was employed by a Florida investment firm (reportedly, Harbor City Capital) earning a salary of $120,000 per year. If these facts turn out to be true, Santos is nothing more than a gardening con man trying to rip off the feds.

The most notable allegations relate to Santoss’ fundraising activities during his campaign for Congress. Santos allegedly personally profited from a fraud involving his solicitation of contributions to help him campaign for Congress. The Election Finances Act allows for the creation of a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(4) of the tax laws for the purpose of making independent expenses on behalf of a candidate. Because these independent organizations have only limited obligations to disclose the sources of their funding, they are seen as an effective and useful means of influencing elections without too much public exposure.

But to be legal, the 501(c)(4) organization must be a bona fide nonprofit and spend money independently to advance a candidate campaign. According to prosecutors, in the Santoss case, nothing happened. The company in question appears to be a Florida for-profit company named RedStone Strategies, and the money raised was sent to Santos’ personal bank accounts where he used the money to purchase luxury brand name clothing and pay a part of his current car loan, among others. .

In other words, even though Santos and those who worked for him told contributors that the money would be used to pay for political ads to further Santos’ campaign, Santos instead put the money in his own pocket and l used for his personal benefit. The lies Santos told via email and text message are at the heart of the criminal wire fraud charges against him. And the transfer of $74,000 from the company to his own personal account would be evidence of laundering the proceeds of crime for his own benefit.

Again, a simple fraudulent lie told in an effort to separate the rubes from their money. But this time it’s a crime with bigger political implications, not because of Santos, but because of the way his alleged crimes mimic Trump and those around him. In 2019, a New York judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million because the money Trump supposedly raised for veterans actually went to his presidential campaign. The House Jan. 6 committee found that the money Trump raised for his legal defense (i.e., his court efforts to nullify the 2020 election) actually went to a committee to political action. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has been charged with fraud for allegedly raising funds to build a southern border wall and then pocketing it.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is said to be gathering evidence to find out whether or not Trump’s team solicited donations with false allegations of voter fraud. The idea is that Trump lost the 2020 election and he knew he had lost. At least two outside consulting firms hired by the Trump team investigated these allegations and reported to the Trump team that their allegations of voter fraud were not supported by any evidence.

It appears, however, that despite knowing the election was lost, Trumps Save America PAC solicited and received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from donors via email solicitations claiming that the election had been stolen. In the same way that Santoss lying while soliciting funds became the basis of the charges against him, one can easily imagine that emails sent to small donors saying, in fact, send us $25 so that we can prove that Trump has won the election. would also be subject to charges of potential fraud if those who made them or ordered them to be sent knew that it would not be possible to prove the election claims.

Of course, there are differences in the two cases. Fundraising solicitations are notorious for the proliferation of vague, unprovable and exaggerated claims. It’s not a crime, for example, for Trump to say, elect me and I’ll cut taxes, even though he knows he can’t achieve that goal. Whether or not Trump’s solicitations crossed the grandiose line of criminal fraud depends on the precise wording of the solicitations, how they were perceived by the victims who donated funds, and the depth of knowledge. of the falsity held by those who sent the emails. These are all questions that need further investigation.

And, likewise, unlike Santos (and Bannon), there is no evidence so far that Trump put the money in his own pocket. Thus, the personal profit motive that Santos faces may not be present in a Trump-related case. These differences may well matter in the end.

Or maybe not. The charges against Santos, like those against Bannon, are a template for potential charges involving the Trump campaign. If personal profit is a solid motivation, so is maintaining the narcissistic fiction of a stolen election. Whatever the motivation, it is a crime to lie to those you are soliciting money from.

Bannon was pardoned by Trump for this crime. Santos faces criminal charges. Both are smaller-scale Trumpian fraudsters. And so, maybe the Santos case is a test for these kinds of allegations. If so, Trump could also face fraud charges.

