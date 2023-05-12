Politics
Indonesia ready to discuss with Myanmar, including the military junta
Indonesian President Joko Widodo closed the 42nd ASEAN summit with three important conclusions, one of which was related to the conflict in Myanmar. In addition to reiterating the urgency of implementing the five-point consensus, which mandated ASEAN to involve all stakeholders, Jokowi stressed that in the interest of humanity, Indonesia stands ready to talk to anyone in Myanmar, including the ruling military junta.
I confirm that commitment not acknowledgement, adopting an approach does not mean recognizing, which is why I said earlier in the meeting that ASEAN unity is very important. Without unity, it will be easy for other parties to divide ASEAN. And I’m sure none of the ASEAN countries want that. no party inside or outside ASEAN should benefit from the internal conflict in Myanmar, the violence must stop and the people must be protected, Jokowi stressed.
In addition, Jokowi said that Indonesia has tried to involve all relevant parties in Myanmar to find various solutions, including pushing for five points of consensus, namely holding constructive dialogue, stopping violence, mediation between the different parties, the provision of humanitarian aid and the sending of an ASEAN delegation to Myanmar.
Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi who accompanied Jokowi added that while there had been no significant progress in resolving the conflict in Myanmar, that did not mean ASEAN had simply given up.
Lack of progress in implementation Five point consensusdoes not mean that ASEAN has renounced, in particular renounced the principles contained in the ASEAN Charter, Retno said.
find another way
Padjadjaran University international relations observer Teuku Rezasyah said Indonesia, which currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship, must not lose its creativity in resolving the conflict in Myanmar. One of them chose an Indonesian personality to meet the leaders of the military junta as a presidential envoy, and not as an ordinary special envoy.
Because the responsibilities are different. Whether sent later linked to ASEAN, it is the special envoy of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to have a direct dialogue with the President. He will have direct contact with the Myanmar regime and the results will go directly to the president. It shows that we are taking the initiative to use all available energy. Because the diplomatic way didn’t work, the ASEAN way didn’t work, and then the results of the Foreign Minister’s meeting didn’t work. So do we want to be held hostage like this? Of course not, Reza said.
According to him, the right figure that Jokowi could send is Wiranto, a former commander of the TNI who was once the coordinating minister for political law and security and headed a political party. Now Wiranto is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council.
Pak Wiranto could be sent to Myanmar as the president’s special envoy to have a direct dialogue with the leaders of the military junta on the ongoing democratization process. But especially for Myanmar, it must continue to prioritize the need for military leadership because it is impossible for it to follow the Indonesian model. However, Myanmar can learn from the Indonesian experience and improve the Indonesian experience to become a model for Myanmar’s development, he said. He thinks that with this approach, the Burmese side will be very open to discussion.
Care for migrants: the eradication of HT must be accompanied by concrete measures
Apart from Myanmar, Jokowi also conveyed two other important conclusions at the closing of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, namely that ASEAN leaders pay great attention to whatever is in the interests of the people, including including the protection of migrant workers and victims of human trafficking. Jokowi called on all ASEAN countries to take strong action against all major perpetrators of this crime.
Interviewed by VOA on Wednesday (5/10), Migrant CARE Executive Director Wahyu Susilo appreciated the Indonesian government and leaders of other ASEAN countries who paid attention to the TIP. However, the declaration must be accompanied by other concrete measures to eradicate human trafficking in the ASEAN region. In Indonesia, for example, law enforcement officials are urged to use the serious crimes articles of the Penal Code, not just minor offences.
“I think this needs to be accompanied at the national policy level. It means the Indonesian government is serious about handling cases. It must be admitted that cases are usually only handled by the government if they go viral,” Wahyu told VOA, Wednesday (5/10).
ASEAN agrees to build an ecosystem of electric cars
Meanwhile, on strengthening economic cooperation, ASEAN leaders agreed to build an ecosystem of electric cars and wanted to become an important part of the global supply chain so that the downstream industry becomes a key very important.
In addition, the implementation of local currency transactions and the connectivity of digital payments between countries agreed to be strengthened. This is in line with the goal of ASEAN centrality so that ASEAN becomes stronger and more independent, he said. [gi/em]
