Overview of the candidates for the Turkish presidential elections

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey heads to presidential and legislative elections on Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip, who has dominated Turkish politics for the past two decades, has never seemed more vulnerable to a challenge from the opposition.

The president has tightened his grip on power and steered the country towards increasingly authoritarian rule. But Erdogan is lagging behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the common candidate for a united opposition who has pledged to restore democracy according to opinion polls.

The elections are taking place against the backdrop of a crippling economic downturn and high inflation, as well as a catastrophic earthquake in February.

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are the first in the presidential race. One candidate dropped out on Thursday, making the election a three-way race.

If neither candidate wins more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s presidential election, a runoff between the two candidates with the most votes will be held on May 28. Here is an overview of the presidential candidates. : RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞAN

The 69-year-old strong politician, who has served two decades as prime minister and president after easily winning five elections, is seeking a third consecutive presidential term.

Sunday’s election, however, is his toughest electoral challenge yet. The incumbent, who has concentrated a large amount of power in his hands during his 20 years in office, has seen his approval ratings plummet amid economic turmoil and soaring inflation that have been blamed to his mismanagement of the economy.

A powerful earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey, killing more than 50,000, revealed its government’s inability to prepare the earthquake-prone country for a disaster of such magnitude, shaking his image as a powerful leader.

The president pledged to rebuild the quake-stricken region within the year, highlighting his government’s record of building infrastructure.

Erdogan, who leads the ruling conservative and religious Justice and Development Party, has formed an alliance with two nationalist parties, a small leftist party and an Islamist party. He also has outside support from a controversial Kurdish-Islamist party with alleged ties to a now-defunct organization that was linked to a series of gruesome murders in the 1990s. KEMAL KILICDAROGLU

The 74-year-old politician has led the center-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, since 2010. The mild-mannered former bureaucrat managed to unite a fragmented and diverse opposition in Turkey.

His national alliance includes a centre-right party, a nationalist party, an Islamist party and two parties that broke away from Erdogan’s ruling party.

It seeks to overthrow Erdogan and return Turkey to a strong parliamentary system with strong checks and balances by scrapping the presidential system that the Turkish leader introduced by referendum in 2017. The alliance has also promised increased rights and freedoms and a return to more conventional economic policies. .

Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy is supported by the leaders of the five other parties in the alliance known as the National Alliance who would serve as vice presidents should Kilicdaroglu win. The popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, who campaigned on his behalf, are also likely to receive vice-presidential posts. Kilicdaroglu also enjoys the support of a pro-Kurdish party, currently the second largest opposition party in Turkey. SINAN OGAN

The 55-year-old nationalist politician, considered an outsider in the presidential race, is a former academician and specialist in Russia and the Caucasus region.

His candidacy is supported by small right-wing parties, including the anti-migration Victory Party, which is calling for the repatriation of Syrian refugees. Ogan himself said in a television interview that if elected he would consider removing the Syrians by force if necessary.

He was a deputy of the main nationalist party in Turkey and tried unsuccessfully to take over the leadership. He was fired from the party but managed to join it before breaking with the movement due to political differences, including the nationalists’ decision to join an alliance with the Erdogans party.

MUHARREM INCE

The 58-year-old leader of the centre-left, pro-secular and nationalist party dropped out of the race on Thursday, hours after a respected pollster showed a significant drop in his popularity.

Ince will still be on the ballot, and the votes he received in the overseas ballot that ended this week will still be counted.

The incendiary politician has been criticized for splitting the votes of the anti-Erdogan National Alliance and for possibly forcing the presidential race to a second round.

Ince previously ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential elections under the CHP ticket, garnering around 30% of the vote, but later split from the party. The former physics teacher has been criticized for disappearing on election night and conceding defeat in a WhatsApp message to a reporter.