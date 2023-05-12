China to send special envoys to Ukraine and Russia from Monday | world news

China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia and other European countries from Monday as Beijing steps up efforts for a diplomatic resolution to the Moscow war. Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP)

Ambassador Li Hui, the Chinese government’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, will also visit Poland, France and Germany on the trip, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Li is a former ambassador to Moscow.

The visit of Chinese officials to relevant countries is another manifestation of China’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and fully demonstrates that China firmly stands on the side of peace, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday. Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping announced that China would send an envoy to Ukraine last month, in his first call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy since Russia’s large-scale invasion of its neighbor. The Chinese leader is seeking to bolster his image as a global peacemaker after coming under pressure from Western powers for failing to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s war.

The call with Zelenskiy came shortly after the Chinese ambassador to France questioned the sovereignty of other former Soviet states under international law on a French TV channel, which angered Baltic States and others. China later removed a transcript of the remarks and said they did not represent government policy.

Henry Wang Huiyao, founder of the Center for China and Globalization, described the decision to send a Chinese envoy to Ukraine as truly significant.

China should play an active role of mediation and participation so that people take this seriously and people see that China can play a positive role, he said. This will improve relations with the two European countries and, of course, even with the United States.