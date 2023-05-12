Politics
What is the big idea that could win over the Conservatives in the next election? Social mobility | Justine Greening
For political parties, general election victories extend as far as possible beyond their base vote, into floating and intermediate voters. But Boris Johnson’s 2019 landslide was unique in that it was built by merging the main Tory and Labor voters for the first time. In 2019 it was the middle ground with nowhere to go, scared off by the prospect of a Corbyn government.
Yet last week’s local elections showed that the coalition was under pressure from both sides of the red wall and the blue wall. If Keir Starmers’ claim that his party is on track for No. 10 in next year’s general election is correct, it would represent a staggering collapse in support for this Conservative administration. The landslide of Blair-led Labor governments in 1997 won through three elections. This conservative administration would have seen its electoral base collapse in a single mandate.
The local election results are a wake-up call. So where does the Conservative Party go next?
As Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak managed to stabilize the ship after the disastrous mini-budget of his predecessor, Liz Truss. But that won’t be enough. Running Britain is not the same as running it. And to lead Britain for the next 12 months, the Conservative party will have to win the battle of ideas and set out a compelling vision of how to make them happen.
With voters now less tribal than before, there are more shifts between parties. Britain is now the national equivalent of a super-complex fringe seat. Without Jeremy Corbyn at its helm, the Labor opposition will not hand power over a plate to the Tories the next time voters go to the polls. The party must find its own way to victory.
As a deputy elected four times in a fringe London constituency, my own experience is that no amount of focus groups or polls is enough to replace decent political antennae. Sunak must tap into his own instincts to understand the country’s vibe and figure out where he wants to go next. It should articulate a sense of hope for change and provide big ideas on how to make it happen. This is why being in touch is so important.
Whoever comes up with big ideas that resonate with the public will win next year’s general election.
In practice, we already know which big idea wins out: social mobility. The Tories are trailing in the polls, particularly in the red wall, as the electorate does not believe the government has made enough progress in leveling off.
Boris Johnson’s government has identified the zeitgeist problem that caused the landslide in 2019. Yet low social mobility remains this country’s defining problem, a complex social and economic challenge that Johnson himself failed to grasp effectively. The Sunaks government can only stay in power by finally presenting new, ambitious and radical ideas to change the status quo, this country has always known unequal opportunities.
How we unlock British talent and connect it to opportunity, regardless of background, is a social and political challenge; but if we are successful it will fix Britain’s broken public finances and tackle our crisis of growth and productivity. Lives lived off the beaten track and unfulfilled weigh much more on public finances than successful lives with access to opportunity. Figuring out how to make the most of this country’s talent base is the only way to solve a long-term skills problem that is preventing businesses from growing and trapping people in low-paying jobs in the midst of a crisis. of the cost of living.
It is not just government affairs that also have a key role to play. There are already progressive businesses in Britain that know they need to authentically align with young people’s values if they are to attract as many talented people as possible as employees and have them as customers. They challenge themselves to function as engines of social mobility, working as forces for good in their local communities, often alongside local public service providers, tertiary colleges and universities, other education institutions. long-term anchoring at the local level. Companies like Co-op, with its community refrigerators and its academies, understand that this is how sustainable profits are made by being part of the larger solution Britain needs to create social mobility. The smartest companies are already doing this and sharing their solutions with others.
These coalitions of the willing are good news for a political system that struggles to bring about long-term change. The nascent ideas and actions are already there; The Sunak government must be a facilitator for them, rather than a bureaucratic hurdle to overcome. Conservatives and Labor must be progressive business parties, aiming for social mobility and social impact. It means creating an environment for it to become the norm. Purpose in business. Likewise, transformative politics in the 21st century needs a clear political focus, with leadership that can galvanize employers and civil society across the country around solving the common challenge of endemic inequality of opportunity.
Is Sunak up to it? Is Starmer up to it? It is not yet clear to voters who can offer the vision and leadership Britain needs for the way forward. But it’s clear that winning over voters will take big ideas for long-term change that go beyond mere political slogans. We literally cannot afford to continue as we are. A message of equal opportunity was enough to win the last general election for the Conservative Party; but it is only delivering it that will win the next one.
