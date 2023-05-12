Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and devotes himself to national projects worth around Rs 4400 Crores in Gandhinagar | India is blooming

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation projects worth around Rs 4,400 crores in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Friday.

The projects include cornerstone laying and inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crores such as Department of Urban Development, Department of Water Supply, Department of Roads and transport and the Department of Mines and Minerals.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of PMAY projects (rural and urban) worth around Rs 1,950 crores and participated in the Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme by handing over the keys to program beneficiaries during the program. He also interacted with beneficiaries via a video link.

The assembly addressed its congratulations to the beneficiaries.

He said that for him nation building is an ongoing ‘Maha Yagya’.

He expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of Gujarat under the government formed after the recent elections.

He mentioned Gujarat’s recent pro-poor budget of 3 lakh crore.

He praised the state for leading the spirit of “putting the poor first”.

The Prime Minister listed some recent initiatives in the state such as 25 lakh Ayushman cards, aid to 2 lakh mothers from PM Matru Vandana Scheme, 4 new medical colleges and works worth thousands of crores for modern infrastructure.

This shows, the Prime Minister said, that Gujarat’s dual-engine government is working at double speed.

The Prime Minister said that the people have experienced unprecedented development over the past 9 years.

He recalled a time when even basic facilities were scarce for citizens. He said the country was coming out of this discouragement.

He said the government is trying to reach everyone and efforts are underway for 100% saturation of the benefits of the schemes. “For us, the development of the country is a conviction and a commitment,” noted the Prime Minister, stressing that the government is trying to saturate all government systems.

This government approach, the prime minister said, has put an end to corruption and discrimination.

“The true meaning of secularism is when there is no discrimination,” the prime minister said as he said social justice happens when government works for the benefit of everyone in society.

Informing that around 32,000 houses were completed and handed over to beneficiaries over the past year, the Prime Minister pointed out that the self-confidence of the poor receives a huge boost when they are least concerned about necessities. of life.

“The country cannot transform its destiny and become a developed nation by moving forward on the path of failed policies,” the prime minister stressed, pointing out the differences between the working culture of the current government and the governments of the past.

Shedding light on statistics from the last decade, the Prime Minister pointed out that around 75% of households in rural areas lacked a toilet, even though policies were already in place.

After 2014, the Prime Minister continued, the government did not limit itself to providing a roof for the poor but made the houses a basis for the fight against poverty and a means of enhancing their dignity.

“Under the PMAY, the beneficiaries have a say in the construction of houses where the government transfers the financial aid directly to their bank accounts”, declared the Prime Minister, referring to the geolocation of these houses.

The Prime Minister said the houses being built under PMAY are a collection of many projects.

This house has toilets under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, electricity connection under Saubhagya scheme, free LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme, pipeline wanted under JJM, he said.

He said apart from these things, free medical care and free rations also work as a security shield for the poor.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the empowerment of women within the framework of the PMAY. He informed that over the past 9 years, about 4 million houses have been handed over to poor families. 70 percent of which are registered in women’s names.

Noting that the cost of building houses under the PMAY is several hundred thousand dollars, the Prime Minister said that millions of female beneficiaries have now become millionaires.

These millions of women owned property for the first time.

He congratulated the ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

The prime minister said the government was working with the challenges of the future and the growing urbanization of the country in mind.

He mentioned that more than a thousand houses in Rajkot have been built using modern technology, thus consuming less time and money, and are equally safe.

He informed that this experiment within the framework of the Light House Project was carried out in 6 cities of the country where technology helped to build cheaper and modern houses. He also assured that such houses will be available for the poor in times to come.

The Prime Minister also explained the measures to be taken to eliminate bad practices and cheating in the real estate sector which have caused a lot of difficulties for poor and middle class families. The RERA law provided legal security for middle-class families to obtain the facilities promised when buying a house.

He also informed of the unprecedented budget subsidy for housing loans by middle class families. In Gujarat, 5 lakh families received aid worth 11,000 crore.

The Prime Minister said that within 25 years of Amrit Kaal, Tiers 2 and 3 will set the pace for the economy.

He informed that the systems of many cities in Gujarat are being upgraded according to future needs.

He informed that basic facilities are being renovated in 500 cities under the AMRUT mission. And 100 cities are getting smart installations.

“Today, we give equal importance to ease of living and quality of life in urban planning,” the Prime Minister said.

He pointed out that the country’s metro system is being expanded with the idea that people don’t have to spend a lot of time moving from one place to another.

Noting that the metro operates in 20 cities across the country, the Prime Minister informed that the country’s metro network has increased by 600 kilometers over the past 9 years, compared to 250 kilometers before 2014.

“Twin cities like Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar are also linked by trains like the Vande Bharat Express today, and the electric bus fleet is also increasing in many cities of Gujarat.

Speaking about the lack of seriousness for the tons of municipal waste generated in the country, the Prime Minister informed that the treatment of waste in the country has increased from 14-15% in 2014 to 75% today.

“If this had happened earlier, mountains of garbage would not have existed in our cities today,” Modi said, pointing out that the government was working in mission mode to clear the piles of garbage in our cities. .

“Quality of life in our cities is only possible when we have a clean environment and clean air,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister hailed Gujarat’s water supply and management model.

He mentioned 3,000 kilometer long water main lines and 1.25 lakh kilometer distribution lines bringing water to 15,000 villages and 250 urban areas.

He praised Amrit Sarovar’s fervor in Gujarat.

Concluding the speech, the Prime Minister urged everyone to maintain this pace of development. “Our Amrit Kaal resolutions will be fulfilled with Sabka Prayas,” Modi concluded.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, MP Shri CR Patil and Gujarat Government Minister were present on the occasion among others.