CNN’s Donald Trump Town Hall wins timeslot with 3.12 million viewers – Deadline





UPDATE: CNN’s Town Hall with Donald Trump drew 3.3 million viewers, enough for the network to beat its cable news rivals in the timeslot and prime time.

According to final figures from Nielsen, Fox News drew 1.45 million viewers and MSNBC 1.4 million.

Among adults 25 to 54, CNN averaged 781,000, compared to 160,000 for MSNBC and 140,000 for Fox News.

With digital live streaming taken into account, the town hall’s audience grew to 3.41 million, according to CNN.

The network also scored a rare primetime win, averaging 2.29 million viewers, compared to 1.68 million for Fox News and 1.46 million for MSNBC. It was CNN’s best primetime show since midterm, when 2.61 million people tuned in.

In the 25-54 demo, CNN averaged 510,000 prime-time viewers, compared to 189,000 for Fox News and 157,000 for MSNBC.

The audience was below certain expectations. Even though it helped the network win the night, the town hall’s total viewership was still lower than six other similar events that aired on Fox News. CNN said a town hall with Joe Biden in 2020 attracted a slightly larger audience, 3.47 million in 2020.

Kaitlan Collins, who hosted the town hall, plans to anchor CNN’s hour at 9 p.m. ET tonight. She is expected to become a permanent host in this timeslot, according to sources familiar with the plans.

PREVIOUSLY: CNN’s Town Hall with Donald Trump beat cable news competition, as expected, with an average of 3.12 million viewers, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

Fox News averaged 1.41 million viewers between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. ET, while MSNBC posted 1.37 million.

In the 25-54 demo, CNN averaged 703,028, while MSNBC published 154,991 and Fox News averaged 125,266.

RELATED: ‘Mean Person’: Trump Insults CNN’s Kaitlan Collins During Live Town Hall; Newser trolled over ex-POTUS lies

On Fox News, the town hall competed against Fox News Tonight, hosted by Kayleigh McEnany this week, and the opening act for Hannity. On MSNBC, the town hall contest was All in with Chris Hayes, featuring Rachel Maddow as guest, and opening for Alex Wagner Tonight.

CNN is on track to win the night. It averaged 2.2 million prime-time viewers, compared to 1.65 million for Fox News and 1.43 million for MSNBC. In the 25-54 demo, CNN averaged 472,000, compared to Fox News with 179,000 and MSNBC with 151,000.

CNN said television and live streaming combined brought the town hall’s viewership to 3.22 million.

CNN drew criticism for giving Trump a platform to spew misinformation at the 70-Minute event, but network CEO Chris Licht defended his decision to hold it, noting that he broke the news and that Trump was faced with questioning moderator Kaitlan Collins in a way he hasn’t been recently.

Fox News noted that six of his town halls with Trump drew larger audiences, including a 2020 event with Sean Hannity that drew 5.1 million viewers.

CNN’s event fared far better than other town halls this cycle, including those with former Vice President Mike Pence and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. The network said Trump’s town hall ranked second behind all of CNN’s single-candidate town halls since 2016, with a September 2020 event featuring Joe Biden drawing 3.47 million viewers.

Figures come from Nielsen via CNN and Fox News.

