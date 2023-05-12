Pakistani court grants former prime minister Imran Khan bail and stay of arrest in corruption cases





ISLAMABAD (AP) An Islamabad High Court on Friday granted former prime minister Imran Khan protection from arrest in a corruption case and ordered his release on bail.

The decision came as the government and legions of Khans’ supporters were on edge after days of violent clashes sparked by the former prime minister’s arrest earlier this week. The government vowed it would find a way to bring Khan back into custody, a move that would likely spark a resurgence of riots and mob attacks.

Friday’s ruling from the Islamabad High Court granted Khan protection from arrest in one of several corruption cases against him for a period of two weeks, a form of provisional bail which is usually renewed in the Pakistani justice system.

Khan, however, remained in court after the ruling as his lawyers asked judges for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges, trying to close a legal avenue for the government to arrest him again.

Khans chief lawyer Babar Awan welcomed the decision and said Khan was now a free man.

Shortly after, the court said Khan could not be arrested at this time in other ongoing corruption cases against him. The former prime minister was soon to leave the court

The government argues that the release of Khans rewards and encourages mob violence. After his arrest on Tuesday, his supporters attacked military installations, set fire to vehicles and ambulances and looted general stores in various parts of the country. The government responded with a crackdown, arresting nearly 3,000 people. The violence left at least 10 Khan supporters dead. Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured.

Tuesday’s arrest was a surprising and controversial move: National Accountability Bureau officers stormed the High Court in Islamabad where Khan was attending a hearing on other charges in the same court where he appeared Friday and dragged him, putting him in an armored vehicle.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled the arrest illegal, but asked the Islamabad High Court, a lower court, to reconsider its initial decision to uphold the arrest.

The controversy surrounding Khan, a figure who inspires both vehement loyalty and furious opposition, threatens to open a deeper vein of unrest in a country that has seen multiple military takeovers and bouts of violence. The unrest echoed those following the 2007 assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto at a campaign rally. His supporters at the time, outraged by his murder, went on a rampage for days across Pakistan.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was ousted as prime minister last year by a vote of no confidence in parliament and now leads the opposition. He faces more than 100 court cases, most involving allegations that he incited violence and threatened police and government officials.

He also faces at least three corruption cases, including charges from the National Accountability Bureau that he accepted millions of dollars in assets in exchange for benefits from a real estate magnate. A new terrorism charge was filed against him on Thursday for allegedly inciting his supporters to violence after his arrest.

Following the Supreme Court’s release order on Thursday, Khan spent the night at a government guest house in Islamabad, where he met family and friends.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also had a meeting with him. Alvi tried to defuse tensions between Khan and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharifs’ government to avoid an escalation.

Speaking at a special Cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss developments, Sharif criticized the Supreme Court’s decision, saying there was a real corruption case against Khan, but the system judiciary has become a stone wall protecting him.

As the Sharifs government faces political turmoil amid a deepening economic crisis, it also faces militant attacks. Two soldiers were killed and three injured on Friday when insurgents attacked a security post in the town of Muslim Bagh in the southwestern province of Balochistan, according to the Pakistani army. He added that two insurgents were also killed in the exchange of fire.

