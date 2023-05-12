Donald Trump defends CNN town hall and brags about sky-high ratings





GOLDEN, CO – OCTOBER 29: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in… [+] The Rodeo Arena at Jefferson County Fairgrounds on October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday it discovered emails relevant to the closed investigation on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s private email server and is looking to see if they inappropriately contain classified information. Trump said “I think this is the biggest story since Watergate.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Thursday, boasting high ratings for his mayoral appearance on CNN on Wednesday. People are criticizing CNN for giving me a forum to tell the TRUTH, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. I believe that was a very smart thing they did, with Sky High Ratings which they haven’t seen in a very long time. It was by far the biggest Show of the evening, of the week and of the month!

CNN, which languishes in third place behind MSNBC and Fox News Channel, took the top spot Wednesday night, with its controversial Trump town hall boasting a total viewership of 3.264 million. CNN also drew more than 2 million viewers in the hours immediately preceding and following the town hall. CNN slipped to third place at 10 p.m. ET, but still had viewership well above its recent average of 1.23 million viewers.

But the network has been harshly criticized for allowing Trump to repeat lies about stealing the 2020 election and disparaging criminal cases against him, including laughing off a jury verdict finding Trump sexually abused E . John Carroll. CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, writing in the CNN Reliable Sources newsletter, said that while moderator Kaitlan Collins received much praise for her relentless fact-checking on the former president, she was faced with an impossible task. CNN and new network boss Chris Licht are facing a furor of both internal and external criticism over the event.

Republican Presidential Town Hall with Donald Trump hosted by Kaitlan Collins live from New… [+] Hampshire

CNN / 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

On CNN Thursday night, Anderson Cooper defended the networks decision to host Trump, saying you have every right to be outraged and angry today and never watch this network again. But do you think staying in your silo and only listening to people you agree with is going to make that person disappear?

Later that evening, Kaitlan Collins, who hosted the town hall session and repeatedly tried to counter Trump’s lies, only to be called mean by the former president, defended the event as worthy of ‘interest. Anchoring CNN Primetime Networks, Collins opened the hour by evoking last night before describing the town hall as a major inflection point in the Republican parties’ search for its nominee, and potentially the starting line for the next race. Presidential of the Americas.

Collins played clips of Republicans in Congress criticizing Trump’s performance, including Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who said I think people saw last night what they would get with another term. of Donald Trump as President, which is completely independent of the truth.

Trump ridiculed critics left and right, saying in a post on Truth Social that the radical left shouted to take him down, take him down during the show because they saw I made so many important border remarks , Energy Independence, Afghanistan Disaster, Inflation, Economy, Russia/Ukraine, and much more. Many minds were changed on Wednesday night listening to Common Sense and pure Brilliance.

While CNN’s ratings were very high from the past few months, the town hall slumped from previous town hall events with Trump. Sean Hannitys’ town hall with Trump in June 2020 drew 5.1 million viewers on Fox News, and CNN’s Wednesday event followed ratings from four other Trump town halls aired on Fox, all offering ratings between 3, 5 and 4.2 million viewers. CNN’s highest-rated town hall was with President Biden in 2021, which drew 3.7 million viewers.

