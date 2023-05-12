Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan obtains two-week bail from Islamabad court | Imran Khan News





DEVELOPING HISTORYDEVELOPING HISTORY,

Bail was granted to the main opposition leader a day after the country’s highest court ruled his arrest illegal in a corruption case.

Islamabad, Pakistan A Pakistani court has granted two weeks bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was arrested this week on corruption charges.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted bail to the country’s main opposition leader after his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption agency.

The leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was arrested on Tuesday at the same court.

On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court ruled Khan’s arrest illegal and ordered authorities to present Khan in the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case was due to be heard on Friday morning, but was delayed nearly four hours with a prayer break in between.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been indicted in more than 100 corruption, terrorism and blasphemy cases since he was ousted from power last year in a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

The Al-Qadir Trust case concerns land that Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi purchased from real estate magnate Malik Riaz for their Al-Qadir University Trust to build an educational institute. The NAB alleged that Khans PTI’s government struck a deal with Riaz as part of a quid pro quo deal in which he is accused of helping Riaz launder more than $239 million while causing a loss to the Treasury audience.

While awaiting the resumption of his High Court hearing, Khan told reporters that he was abducted from the court premises on Tuesday.

I sat in the high court. They had no reason to arrest me. I was taken from here. And when I was taken away, it was only then that I was shown the arrest warrant, the 70-year-old said.

Is this the rule of the jungle? And the soldiers took me away. Where is the police ? Where is the law? It almost seems like martial law has been declared here, Khan said.

Khan’s arrest sparked deadly protests across the country, which saw his supporters battle with police and paramilitary forces. Angry mobs in several cities stormed public and private buildings, including military installations, and set many of them on fire.

At least 11 people are believed to have been killed in protests this week and dozens injured. Authorities said they had made more than 2,500 arrests, including top PTI leaders.

To restore order, the government deployed the army in Islamabad as well as in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two strongholds of the Khans party.

Mobile internet access has been down for days across the country to curb protests while social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been blocked by government order.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government promised to re-arrest Khan if he received help from the Islamabad court.

We will stop it again. If he gets bail from the high court tomorrow [Friday]we will wait for the bail to be canceled and arrest him again, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a private television station.

