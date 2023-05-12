Erdogan facing elections, but Turkey’s foreign policy will not change

Turkey is heading for an election that could topple its longtime leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On May 14, Turkish voters will go to the polls to elect their next president.

At a time of global upheavalTurkey’s unique geopolitical position allows it to play a disproportionate role in international politics. As a result, Turkey is frequently castigated for taking positions contrary to Western preferences.

Reviews charge that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foreign policy is a direct result of his illiberal posturing at home rather than astute geopolitics. But this interpretation is wrong: Turkey strong economic ties with Russia and regional security concerns make it highly unlikely another leader will seek to align himself more closely with the West.

Whether it’s Erdogan or his challenger, Kemal Kilicdarogluwins, the interests guiding Turkey’s foreign policy will require the same balancing act avoid alignment with any high power block and maximizes Ankara’s freedom of action. As hard as US policymakers might find Erdogan deal withNor will Kilicdaroglu’s approach to foreign affairs be pro-Western.

Most notably, this balancing act was on display throughout the Russo-Ukrainian War. Turkey served as the main intermediate between Kyiv and Moscow, facilitating prisoner exchangeTHE Black Sea Grain InitiativeAnd peace talks at the start of the conflict.

The Russian Navy landing ship Korolev crosses the Dardanelles Strait towards the Black Sea on February 8, 2022.

At Ukraine askedAnkara’s management of the Montreux Congress prevented warships from transiting through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits into the Black Sea. (Although there is evidence that Russia uses civilian ships to transport military goods.)

However, Ankara has not joined the Western sanctions campaign against Russia. Since the outbreak of war, Turkey has become a major hub for Russian investmentwith monthly post-invasion trade volume 198% increase and bilateral payment systems being adopted to facilitate financial transactions outside of SWIFT.

Unsurprisingly, Turkey came under pressure from US officials to “conduct enhanced due diligence on transactions with Russian entities and individuals” to avoid “potential loss of access to G7 markets and correspondent relationships”. But given Turkey economic turmoil and dependence on Russian imports, Kilicdaroglu has promised not to apply the G7 sanctions and to maintain economic relations with Moscow.

As Erdogan, there are signs that Kilicdaroglu would work to “solve” the Russian-Ukrainian war by advocating a “face-saving solution” acceptable to both sides. Moreover, according to an official of the Turkish oppositionto avoid a protracted stalemate between Russia and the West after a settlement is reached,”[we] need a stable [security] architecture and we cannot leave Russia out of the picture.”

This perspective is markedly different from that of Western capitals, most of which are exclusively focused on post-war security guarantees for Ukraine regardless of how Euro-Atlantic Order can be restructured to stabilize relationships with Russia in the long term.

Residents cheer on a convoy of Turkish trucks carrying tanks near the Turkey-Syria border in October 2019.

Strong differences between Turkey and the United States will persist elsewhere. In Syria, where the United States is allied with Kurdish Ankara militias considered adjacent to terrorist groups, Washington will not find a more conciliatory interlocutor in Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan has initiated a process of rapprochement with Bashar al-Assad, but Kilicdaroglu indicated that it would be even more open to dialogue with Damascus for facilitate the return millions of Syrian refugees residing in Türkiye.

And whatever happens washington says, Kilicdaroglu will also continue to rely on military force to protect Turkey’s southeastern border against attacks launched by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). An opposition leader describe the conditions for a Turkish withdrawal from Syria subject to the revitalization of the 1998 Adana Agreement which prevented Damascus from harboring terrorist groups and allowed Turkey to carry out self-defense military operations up to five kilometers across the Syrian border.

However, recent events should encourage US policymakers to consider the merits of caving in to Turkish interests in the region. During an operation in northern Syria last month, Turkish special forces reportedly raided the enclosure of ISIS leader Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, who detonated a suicide vest to avoid capture.

This episode showed how Turkey, which has a strong military, driving experience counter-terrorism operations, and information sharing relationships with its neighbors, is able to neutralize the remnants of ISIS in its backyard. Rather than continuing to run the risk of a confrontation with Iran-backed militias Or Russian forcesUS troops should withdraw and allow Ankara to appropriate a messy situation in northern Syria.

By prioritizing independence and autonomy, foreign policy under a future Kilicdaroglu administration will embody a significant degree of continuity from its predecessor. American policymakers would be well advised to take the same approach to whoever wins the Turkish public and not expect either candidate to make a sharp turn west.

