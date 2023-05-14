Trump cancels outdoor rally in Des Moines due to tornado watch





Former President Donald Trump on Saturday canceled his planned rally at Water Works Park in Des Moines due to potentially extreme weather conditions.

Walking through muddy grass and returning to their cars, attendees said they were disappointed the event had been postponed. Video screens around the site carried signs telling people that the event had been postponed and that they should seek safe shelter.

Kelley’s Toni Taylor said the tornado warning and rain were just part of Iowa’s weather.

Taylor said she plans to return if the event is postponed to Des Moines soon, but hopes to see Trump on Saturday.

I just need good stuff, because there’s a lot of bullshit, that’s all we get every day everywhere else,” Taylor said. “Positive vibes.

Others came from much further afield to see that Trump’s visitors had traveled from states such as Arkansas, Missouri and Texas to see the president speak in Iowa. Cassie Fletcher made the trip from Kansas City, Missouri, accompanied by her son Max, who bought them tickets to the rally as a Mother’s Day gift. It would have been the first time they had seen Trump in person.

Saturday’s event drew national attention for coinciding with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ trip to Iowa Trump, the potential main rival for the 2024 Republican ticket. DeSantis, who did not announce a campaign presidential election, held an event at the Sioux Center with U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra earlier Saturday, and another was planned in Cedar Rapids with the Republican Party of Iowa.

During his last trip to Iowa in Davenport, Trump said DeSantis’ voting record on ethanol and Social Security would cost him the Iowa caucuses in 2024.

But several people who came to Trump’s rally said they also considered supporting DeSantis or would vote for him over a Democratic opponent if he won the Republican presidential nomination. Fletcher said she was considering traveling to Cedar Rapids to see DeSantis, but hoped to hear from Trump and experience a live Trump rally.

I knew that was the priority for me, Fletcher said. But yeah, deep down I’m like, I’d like to (I could see DeSantis). But yeah, I just wanted to see (Trump) come out, first I wanted to see him dance, then I listened to him so much, but I don’t know, just something about the environment that I really wanted to live.

