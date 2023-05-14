Pak Army’s stern warning after Imran Khan’s supporters vandalize





At least 10 people have been killed in violent protests over Imran Khan’s arrest

Islamabad:

Pakistan Army Chief of Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, on Saturday warned against further attempts to vandalize security facilities after supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attacked and caused damage to security installations on May 9, Dawn reported.

“The Armed Forces will no longer tolerate any attempt to violate the sanctity and security of its facilities or vandalism and has decided to bring to justice all planners, accomplices, instigators and ‘executors’ of vandalism on the dark day of 9 May,” the Army chief said.

General Munir’s comments came as he was visiting the Corps headquarters in Peshawar, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) published on Saturday.

“We will continue our efforts for peace and stability and there will be no place for the saboteurs of the process,” he said.

The May 9 arrest of the PTI leader in the Al-Qadir Trust case sparked violent protests by party workers who damaged public property and attacked military installations, including the house of the corps commander. Lahore and Headquarters (GHQ).

During the violent protests that lasted several days, at least 10 people were killed and dozens more were injured, as internet services remained suspended for more than 72 hours.

Following the protests, the armed forces said May 9, 2023 would go down in history as a “dark chapter”.

General Munir pledged to foil these nefarious attempts with the support of the people, the statement added, Dawn reported.

In an unprecedented display of vandalism, PTI supporters attacked and caused damage to the historic Corps Commander’s House, originally known as Jinnah House and which once served as the residence of the nation’s founding father , Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali. Jinnah – and other military installations including the attack on the GHQ building in Rawalpindi hours after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested former Prime Minister and head of the PTI Imran Khan in the case of corruption Al-Qadir Trust on May 9.

An FIR was later registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and militants for attacking and damaging state properties and facilities.

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today, sparking protests in many cities across the country by activists and party supporters as they clashed with law enforcement.

In a statement, the ISPR had said that after the arrest of the head of the PTI from the Islamabad High Court on the orders of the National Accountability Office, a “well thought out plan” had been observed in which the army was aimed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) called the PTI leaders “hypocrites” for inciting their workers against the armed forces on the one hand, and on the other hand they were praising the military – in the purpose of eclipsing their criticisms.

