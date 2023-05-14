Politics
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed early on, says ex-spin doctor
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak clashed very early on during their visit to Downing Street, according to the ex-spin doctor of the former Prime Minister.
Guto Harri said there was ongoing tension between the pair, claiming Mr Sunak had been forced to pay the windfall tax on oil and gas giants against Mr Johnson’s wishes.
The former No 10 communications chief previously alleged that Mr Johnson clashed with King Charles over Rwandan politics and called Sue Gray a psychopath.
Continuing to promote his new podcast series about his move to No 10, Mr Harri told the Sunday Telegraph there were tensions very, very early on between Mr. Johnson and Mr. Sunak over economic policy.
In a nutshell, Boris basically wanted to give what the party was crying out for, and that explains why Liz Truss took part in the leadership election, the former communications boss has said suggesting Mr Johnsons was closer to Liz Truss than Mr. Sunaks.
Boris wasn’t going to give Liz Truss the full, all your Christmases at once. But less regulation, cutting some taxes, without raising corporate taxes, he said.
He did not want to make the exceptional tax. He was ideally keen to see VAT cuts, not just because it eases the tax burden, but because it shows the freedom you have after Brexit.
Asked if Mr Sunak’s windfall tax had forced the windfall tax, he replied: Yes, pretty much I think that’s fair, Mr Harri said, saying that several personalities of No10 were against.
Johnson’s close ally has once again defended his former boss against Partygate, saying the ex-prime minister has become a loner who hardly drinks alcohol.
I think the most perverted thing about all of this is that this is the last person I know that I would think of as a party animal, he said.
He is much more solitary, he hardly drinks. And yet, that is not the worldwide perception now. A serious journalist asked me a few weeks ago when he was well oiled himself, is it true that Boris was just on the bitch and drunk all the time?
He added: I think I’ve only been drunk once with Boris and that was a long, long time ago… But not once in No10.
Mr Harri, who joined Downing Street in February 2022, said he felt like he had jumped on a ship with a hole below the waterline, with a fire in the galley, a mischievous crew and a discredited captain almost nailed to the mast.
His latest claims come as Mr Sunak faces a barrage of criticism from within his own party, as right-wing Tory MPs have expressed anger over local election results and the decision to scale back post- Brexit to remove EU laws.
Former Home Secretary PritiPatel was among those who gathered in Bournemouth for the first conference organized by Johnson’s allies in the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO).
Ms Patel accused Mr Sunak of overseeing the Tories’ managed decline, adding: If the center of the party spent more time with us, listening, engaging, then I think it’s fair to say we wouldn’t have seen more than 1,000 of our friends [at local elections].
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries told the conference that we were drifting and we no longer had that inspirational leader and those visionary policies that people can go and vote for.
Write in the TelegraphBrexiteer Sir William Cash has called on the Sunak government to change course on the decision to revoke around 600 EU laws withheld instead of the promised 4,000.
But Tobias Ellwood Tory, chairman of the defense committee, has warned that a right-wing caucus drag anchor is in our ranks, and he has already quashed any prospect of victory in 2024.
He added: I say this, if we lose the next general election, it won’t be our policies, it won’t be Boris’ party door, it will even be Truss’ fiscal irresponsibility that will be to blame, our downfall will come from within.
A source close to Johnson dismissed Mr Harris’ claims, saying: These accounts are simply inaccurate. Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, has no knowledge of it and regrets any attempt to report such conversations in public.
|
