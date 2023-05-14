Outgoing CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress demands after election results





New Delhi: Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 securing a majority with 135 seats out of a total of 224. While Congress called it a defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister outgoing Basavaraj Bommai disagreed with the claim and added that he is a national leader. Bommai addressed the media and accepted the loss “humbly”. CM Bommai, who won the Shiggaon seat, said BJP chairman Nalin Kateel would not step down from his post. He added that BJP MPs met in the office and discussed the issues. State President Nalin Kateel will not resign. Today, some MPs were present at the BJP state office. We humbly accepted our defeat. This is not the defeat of PM Modi, he is a national leader. Congress leadership lost nationwide: CM outgoing from Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ZkBpJHUVKP ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023 On Congress targeting Prime Minister Modi after the defeat, Bommai said it was not about Prime Minister Modi’s defeat as he is a national leader. He added that the central leadership of Congress lost at the national level. Back from the informal meeting, the outgoing CM MPs had a meeting with Kateel and discussed some issues. He added that the party would shortly summon elected officials and leaders who disputed the polls for in-depth analysis, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh repeatedly called it a defeat of Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister came into question as he was one of the star activists of the BJP and organized big road shows and rallies in the state. Prime Minister Modi also targeted Congress on issues like Bajrang Bali and cursed it, but the efforts did not yield the expected results. The BJP won 66 seats and JD(S) won 19 as Congress swept the polls. Congress is expected to have its CLP meeting and discussions to announce the name of the CM position soon. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and party chairman DK Shivakumar are the two most prominent names in the race to become the CM.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroompost.com/india/this-is-not-pm-modis-defeat-outgoing-cm-basavaraj-bommai-on-congress-claims-after-election-results/5253728.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos