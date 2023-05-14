Why don’t you form your own party? Imran Khan hits out at Pakistani army in first speech since release





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday targeted the military in his first speech since his release and advised them to form their own political party.

He was responding to the comment by the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhrys, calling him a hypocrite: Earning a good name for it. You must be ashamed of yourself for calling me a hypocrite and anti-army.

Mr Khan was addressing the nation from his Zaman Park residence at 8 p.m. local time. The ISPR is the media wing of the military.

You got into politics. Why don’t you form your own party. Who gave you the right to make such frivolous allegations. Be ashamed to say that no one else has hurt the army as much as I have, and you are going to crush us, Mr Khan said.

They put the entire PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leadership in jail and arrested more than 3,500 workers and brought other cases against me after the attack on state buildings by unknown persons. The governing parties do not want elections because they know they will be completely wiped out. That’s why they planned this plot and ran away from the election, Mr Khan said.

Even if you won’t listen to me, I advise you to think big. You should see where the country is heading with such actions, he said, referring to the military.

He also called for protests at the end of your streets and villages across the country on Sunday.

Freedom does not come easily. You have to rip it off. You have to sacrifice yourself for it, he said.

An Islamabad court on Friday granted Mr Khan broad protection from arrest in several court cases against him, a decision that dealt a blow to the government in a stalemate that sparked days of riots by the from his supporters and raised the specter of widespread unrest in the country.

Mr Khan released a video statement saying Islamabad police tried to keep him in the courthouse through different tactics and authorities only allowed him to travel when he threatened to tell the public that he was being held there against his will.

He arrived home in the early hours of Saturday morning and was greeted by thousands of supporters, who danced, handed out candy, set off fireworks and covered his car in rose petals to celebrate his release.

In the evening, gunshots were heard in the area of ​​the courthouse. Police were investigating who opened fire, the interior minister said. Clashes between his supporters and the police periodically broke out outside the building. The long list of around 100 court cases, for charges ranging from inciting violence to corruption, is still against Mr Khan.

After his brutal arrest on Tuesday, large-scale protests erupted, escalating into clashes with police and mob attacks on government buildings and even military installations. The courts’ decision was a victory for Mr Khan and has avoided any further arrests for the time being. The Islamabad High Court granted him protection for two weeks on a corruption charge and protection until Monday for a host of other charges in a measure called advance bail.

The protections in each case can be extended, but it was not immediately clear whether that meant a rehearing on Monday. The 70-year-old charismatic leader, a former cricket star politician turned Islamist, enjoys wide support across Pakistan, portraying himself as an outsider victimized by the military and political dynasties that have long ruled Pakistan.

Imran Khan arrives at Islamabad High Court

(EPA)

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Opponents, meanwhile, call him a corrupt demagogue pushing his supporters to violence. He was removed as prime minister in April last year in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, who is not related to the former prime minister, told independent GEO television that the government would abide by the court order. He said he could not say if another attempt would be made to arrest Khan in the coming days, but said not everyone involved in the violence would be spared prosecution.

Friday’s sweeping rulings were unusual, fueling government complaints that the judiciary was biased in favor of the former prime minister.

It is unclear what prompted the Tuesday arrest of Mr Khan, who was free despite multiple charges against him since being ousted from office. Whatever the reason, it was surprisingly brutal: Officers from the National Accountability Office burst into the High Court in Islamabad where he was attending a session on other charges. The same court where he appeared on Friday and dragged him, putting him in an armored vehicle. .

The response from his supporters was swift. Protesters clashed with police, torched vehicles and looted shops in various parts of the country. Mobs attacked the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and ransacked and burned the residence of a senior general in Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city, as well as attacks on other military and government buildings.

The violence left at least 10 dead among his supporters. Dozens of protesters and more than 200 police officers were injured. The government responded with a crackdown, arresting nearly 3,000 people. During Friday’s hearing, supporters of Mr Khan set fire to a nearby police vehicle when security forces would not let them approach the building.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Mr Khan’s arrest was unlawful and asked the High Court in Islamabad to review its own earlier ruling authorizing the arrest. In the meantime, Mr. Khan was released and spent the night under the protection of security forces in a government nursing home.

(with additional agency reports)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/south-asia/imran-khan-pakistan-army-address-latest-b2338174.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos