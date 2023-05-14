The One Thing Donald Trump Doesn’t Want You To Know





Donald Trump doesn’t want you, he’s limited to a four-year term if he wins in 2024: It’s not often discussed, but if former President Donald Trump reached the White House again, he couldn’t serve only four years.

This leads some Republican presidential candidates to point out the downside of the situation.

That could be seen as a roadblock for the GOP, as a new campaign is set to begin in four short years, which could put the party in a bind.

A potential rival says it could be a problem for some voters

Presidents cannot be elected more than two different times, according to the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, so Trump could only serve one more term.

Anyone running for vice-president would also have to deal with this eventuality. A potential Trump rival who has already stepped down in 2024, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has indicated that primary voters may take this into account during the campaign, and it could influence their votes.

Pompeo noted on a radio show earlier in the year that appointing a president who can serve eight consecutive years is critical.

Women could be in the hunt for the vice-presidential spot

Whoever Donald Trump chooses as his running mate would have an added advantage. That person could run for vice president now or choose to run for president again in 2028. Trump may want to choose a woman for his running mate in 2024. That could be the former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley, or others like Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee. Sanders or even conservative Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.

Former chief of staff: four years is not enough

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told NBC News the four-year limit could be a factor with some primary voters.

People might say, I’d vote for Trump in a second if I thought he could serve eight years, but four just isn’t enough, Mulvaney explained. That rationale could shave a few points off Trump’s vote and delegate percentage, according to Mulvaney.

Donald Trump or his supporters wouldn’t care

There’s a lot Donald Trump could do in just four years – and it would be good or bad depending on your own political perspective.

He could change immigration policies and tighten the southern border.

He may wish to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the federal government, including banning critical race theory.

It could limit spending for the war in Ukraine in addition to other decrees and laws.

Ron DeSantis could make it a problem in a close race

The primary should be played. One scenario where the four-year limit could be a factor is if the race goes to Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a close vote and count of delegates, RonDeSantis could argue that as a young man in his 40s he would have the stamina to serve two consecutive terms.

Trump would be one and done.

The former president is 76 and would be 78 in 2024 an elderly president.

Trump could do more in office than DeSantis?

Donald Trump fans would argue that DeSantis doesn’t have much experience on the national stage and wouldn’t be able to do as much as Trump could in four years.

Trump could enjoy Republican control over the Senate and House of Representatives. This would allow it to better control its agenda and its ability to pass spending and budget bills with a simple majority in the Senate through budget reconciliation.

Many primary voters are unlikely to calculate a nuanced question such as the four-year limit for Trump. They will choose the candidate they are most passionate about and who represents their political preferences. You can bet Donald Trump has around 30% of Republican primary voters locked in as his hard-core support base. His opponents would therefore want to attack him with as many arrows as possible.

If the four-year argument is a way to draw differences and create daylight between Trump and the rest of the field, it may translate into a clearer choice for voters.

BONUS: Joe Biden’s downfall has begun

BONUS: Donald Trump is watching his end

Author Expertise and Experience: As Defense and National Security Editor of 19FortyFives, Dr. Brent M. Eastwood is the author of Humans, Machines, and Data: Future Trends in Warfare. He is an emerging threat expert and former US Army infantry officer. You can follow him on Twitter @BMEastwood. He holds a doctorate. in Political Science and Foreign Policy/International Relations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/05/the-one-thing-donald-trump-doesnt-want-you-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos