President Jokowi encourages the implementation of the Five Points of Agreement and AOIP during the brainstorming session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit

President Joko Widodo opened the 42nd ASEAN Summit Retreat Session held at the Komodo Ballroom, Meruorah Convention Center, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai Regency, Province of East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Thursday, May 11, 2023. Two main things What was discussed at the meeting was the implementation of the “five-point consensus” to solve the Myanmar problem and the implementation of the prospects of ASEAN on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). In his remarks, President Joko Widodo stressed that as ASEAN Chairman, Indonesia continues to strive to move forward on the implementation of the “five points of agreement “. Through its relationships with various parties, Indonesia continues to strive to create inclusive dialogue, call for an end to violence and facilitate the conduct of joint needs assessments through the Coordination Center of the ASEAN for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management or AHA Center, and to distribute humanitarian aid. “However, I must be frank that the implementation of the ‘Five Point Consensus’ has not made significant progress, so ASEAN unity is needed to formulate the next steps.” , said the president. On the other hand, President Jokowi also wants to ensure that the Myanmar issue does not hamper the accelerated development of the ASEAN community. “The development of this community is what the ASEAN community has been waiting for,” he added. Meanwhile, regarding the implementation of the AOIP, the President saw the need for concrete and inclusive cooperation to reduce tensions in the Indo-Pacific. One of the efforts, among others, is through the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum. “One of them is through the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Infrastructure Forum as a platform for concrete cooperation with partner countries,” he said. For your information, the “five points of consensus” regarding Myanmar were agreed by ASEAN leaders in 2021. The five points are to stop violence, maintain constructive dialogue and send aid through the AHA center. Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno accompanied President Jokowi during the retreat session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit.***

