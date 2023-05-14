Violent pro-Khan protesters will face terrorism trials





Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders pledged on Saturday to hunt down and bring to justice anyone implicated in violence during this week’s protests sparked by the brief arrest of popular former prime minister Imran Khan.

“I have given law enforcement a 72-hour target to arrest all those involved in the facilitation, complicity and commission of disgraceful incidents of arson, vandalism, sabotage and damage to public and private properties,” outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement.

“Bringing these people to justice is a test case for the government. Their cases will be tried in the anti-terrorism courts,” he noted.

Pakistani military leader General Asim Munir backed Sharif’s resolution in a separate statement on Saturday.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate any further attempts to violate the sanctity and security of its facilities or vandalism and will resolve to bring to justice all planners, instigators, instigators and executors of vandalism,” Munir said in a quoted military statement. by Munir.

The government announced the crackdown as police have already rounded up nearly 3,000 supporters of Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, for their alleged role in days of nationwide protests.

Detention sparks protests

Lingering political tensions escalated on Tuesday after Pakistani paramilitary forces dragged and arrested Khan in the capital, Islamabad, from outside a courtroom as he prepared to attend a hearing as part of of a legal challenge against him.

The detention of the 70-year-old cricketer star turned prime minister on corruption charges has sparked protests across Pakistan, some of which have turned violent.

The Supreme Court ruled the arrest unlawful, however, and on Thursday ordered Khan’s release, effectively defusing the street unrest, which saw protesters torch vehicles and state property.

Protesters also stormed the main gate of the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, while others broke into the residence of a regional army commander in the eastern city of Lahore. In the northwestern city of Peshawar, protesters set fire to the building that houses the public radio station.

The violence left at least 10 people dead and several hundred injured, including police officers. Khan alleged that “live fire” by security forces killed at least 40 protesters.

Court bans Khan’s arrest

On Friday, a federal high court barred police from arresting Khan for two weeks, allowing him to leave Islamabad hours later for his home in his hometown of Lahore. He has faced dozens of cases, ranging from corruption and treason to terrorism and murder, since a parliamentary vote of no confidence removed him from office less than four years into his term. .

Khan denies all the allegations and has consistently accused the mighty military of being behind the legal challenges to have him disqualified to block his return to power and ban his PTI party, the country’s biggest political force.

Military officials deny the charges, and Sharif’s government insists the corruption cases against the ousted prime minister are “genuine” and alleges the justice system is soft on Khan.

“No one can eliminate a political party by force and put them in jail,” Khan said in a televised address on Saturday. His speech was streamed live on social media, including YouTube, as the government banned local TV stations from airing Khan’s statements.

He dismissed claims that PTI supporters were responsible for acts of violence during the protests and accused pro-government “infiltrators” of arson and rioting. Khan demanded an impartial investigation into the events from his unlawful arrest.

After the protests broke out on Tuesday, the government blocked internet access to social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter across Pakistan and partially restored them on Friday evening. But services were inaccessible again on Saturday.

