Whether the interrupted work can be replaced





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo warned Indonesian Forward Cabinet ministers who would run in the 2024 elections, whether as presidential candidates (candidates), vice-presidential candidates (cawapres) or legislative members (candidates), to remain focused on work. The head of state has warned that if the contestation of the 2024 general election (election) interferes with the work of the cabinet, the ministers concerned could be replaced. “What we need to know is that according to the rules it is allowed (to stand for presidential or legislative elections), for me the most important thing is not to interfere with daily tasks,” said President Joko Widodo met at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno Complex (GBK), Jakarta, Sunday (14/5/2023). Also read: Jokowi: Who is the presidential candidate the people want? don’t be confused Jokowi said the performance of his assistants was always evaluated at all times. Therefore, if the performance of Cabinet ministers declines, ministers can be replaced. “I’m still evaluating him, if it really bothers me, my work gets disrupted, so I can replace him. That’s all,” Jokowi said. We know that several names of assistants to President Joko Widodo who are also political party executives have registered to become legislative candidates (bacaleg) with the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU). The minister who was registered as the PDI-P candidate in the 2024 elections was Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly. Also read: Attending Peak of the Musra event, Jokowi salutes Tribune volunteers In addition, the Minister of Labor (Menaker) Ida Fauziah is also a candidate for the DPR RI deputy supported by the National Awakening Party (PKB). The Nasdem party has registered two of its executives who are currently ministers in the government of Joko Widodo to be appointed as members of the Indonesian Parliament during Pileg 2024, namely the Minister of Communication and Information Jhony G Plate and the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid is also on the list of parliamentary candidates for the DPR RI proposed by the United Development Party (PPP) to fight in the East Java constituency. Then Deputy Minister of Manpower (Wamenaker) Afriansyah Noor also registered as the candidate of the Crescent Star Party (PBB).

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/05/14/15460661/soal-menteri-jadi-peserta-pemilu-2024-jokowi-kalau-kerjanya-terganggu-bisa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos