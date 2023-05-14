Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests





For months, the leader of the Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has waged a campaign of defiance against the army.

His arrest on Tuesday came just hours after he was reprimanded for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt on him last year.

Pakistan’s mighty military has directly ruled the country for nearly half of its 75-year history and continues to wield power over the political system.

“The army chief’s actions have made our army evil. It’s because of him, not because of me,” Khan said from his home in Lahore, though it was unclear whether he was talking about the serving chief or his predecessor, whom Khan detained. responsible for his removal.

He previously told reporters that “a man, the army chief” was behind his arrest.

But Khan distanced himself from attacks on army installations during the protests, denying his party members were involved and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.

The army, which denies the accusations made by Khan, warned on Saturday against attempts to create “misconceptions” against the institution.

“ANTI-STATE BEHAVIOR”

At least nine people have died in the unrest over the past week, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police were injured and more than 4,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, authorities said.

At least 10 senior PTI leaders have been arrested since the protests began, one of Khan’s lawyers said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leading a shaky coalition, warned on Saturday that those involved in “facilitating, abetting and perpetuating” the violence should be arrested within 72 hours.

“Those who have shown anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried by anti-terror courts,” he said during a visit to Lahore.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly promised that police will re-arrest Khan, who remains hugely popular ahead of elections scheduled for October.

The Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan should be given protection from arrest until Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/world/pakistan-imran-khan-protests-nationwide-3487426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos