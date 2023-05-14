Politics
China hones its global South diplomacy
Iran and Saudi Arabia’s agreement to resume diplomatic relations after years of clashes came as a surprise to many, especially given China’s mediating role between the parties, leaving the United States on the hook. the key.
The deal has been described by some as a groundbreaking achievement that will change the entire geopolitical architecture in the Middle East, with ramifications for the US position in the region.
In fact, the agreement did not turn Iran and Saudi Arabia from enemies to friends, nor did it change the multifaceted approach of Middle Eastern countries.
Moreover, China’s active diplomacy should not have come as a surprise; on the contrary, it marked another step forward from the “wolf warrior” towards more constructive diplomacy, not only with regard to the Middle East but globally.
To be realistic, China is not trying to replace the United States as the global peace broker, but it is quite capable of identifying global opportunities to expand its influence and reap the fruits of the work done by others.
Furthermore, any promotion of stability is crucial for the Chinese economy – and equally important is improving its global image.
For example, China recently presented a “peace plan” to end the war in Ukraine. Although this is mainly a smokescreen to legitimize Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, attention should be paid to China’s efforts to present itself as a balanced and responsible power.
Another example is the Chinese proposal to mediate between Israel and the Palestinians, recycling old principles that other countries have already tried without success.
Beijing’s renewed diplomatic activism aims to shape a new diplomatic narrative of China’s global role, primarily focused on countries in the Global South.
The first signs of this diplomatic activism could be found at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China last October. The changes made to the party and its organs were aimed at creating a clearer separation between the defense apparatus and the diplomatic circle.
The appointments made in March this year to the Chinese diplomatic cadre showed Xi’s emphasis on relations with the United States and economic development.
Qin Gang, the new foreign minister and former ambassador to the United States, has been promoted to state councilor. Qin and Wang Yi, his immediate predecessor, also a state councilor, have extensive experience in American affairs and both hold more party power than Wang’s predecessors.
By contrast, Zhao Lijian, who as a foreign ministry spokesman had embodied a more confrontational wolf-warrior diplomacy, was demoted in January to a post overseeing maritime affairs.
Since March, the two senior diplomats have pushed to realize an updated diplomatic vision advanced by Xi in three foundational documents: the Global Civilization Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative.
All three emphasize the importance of global cooperation and development with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.
Although all three initiatives align with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, many Western countries remain skeptical about China’s true intentions or its ability to achieve them. In the Global South, however, countries that are unwilling to choose sides in great power competition but need financial support are much more receptive.
Although Southern countries are aware of the complexity of engaging with China, they are more concerned with solving their immediate economic problems. China can offer them solutions without preconditions – capital for infrastructure projects and investment in manufacturing and their service sectors.
In the Middle East, the symbolic mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a sign of China’s growing influence in the region over the past decade. Last month, it was reported that China had resumed construction of a military base in the United Arab Emirates. Earlier this year, China reached several deals and deals with Saudi Arabia, including $50 billion in investments.
This trend is also very evident in South Asia, with China having already invested heavily in Sri Lanka and Pakistan while expanding its reach in Nepal and Bangladesh.
In the case of Bangladesh, China recognizes the geostrategic importance and the bright prospects that the growing economy can offer, but faces strong competition from India and Japan. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh wisely balances these powers to promote win-win cooperation.
What we see in these two regions is playing out across the Global South and demonstrates that China’s new active diplomacy of cooperation rather than division is proving very attractive.
In this context, public disagreements between the United States and the countries of the South (Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to name a few) are being used effectively by China to expand its influence.
If the United States wishes to counter this trend, it should adopt a more constructive approach and manage disagreements behind closed doors. Otherwise, the United States will also find itself caught off guard in future developments.
