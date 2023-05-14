Jokowi: Choose leaders carefully, Indonesia’s potential striker may be lost





President Joko Widodo again asked volunteers to be careful in choosing leaders. Jokowi said Indonesia’s chances of becoming a developed country could be cut off if the people choose the wrong leader. This was conveyed by Jokowi at the popular consultation (Musra) summit held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (14/5). Jokowi said Indonesia has the opportunity to become a developed country within the next 13 years. The reason, there is a demographic bonus that could become a potential. However, according to him, this opportunity will only come once a year. Therefore, there needs to be a leader who can take advantage of this opportunity to move Indonesia forward. “Once we have chosen the wrong leader for 13 years, we lose the opportunity to become a developed country. Be careful,” Jokowi said at the Musra Summit event in Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (14 /5) as broadcast. TV Compass. Jokowi gave an example, Latin American countries enjoyed the status of developing countries from 1950 to 1970. However, this status has not changed until now. “It was due to not having been able to take advantage of the opportunity at that time,” the president said. Thus, the President reminded the volunteers that 2024 would be a crucial year. Volunteers are asked not to rush in choosing potential leaders. “Don’t be in a rush, don’t be in a rush. If you make a mistake, you can’t go back,” Jokowi said. Previously, Jokowi volunteers submitted three names of proposed presidential candidates to Jokowi. The three names are Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto. People’s Consultation (Musra) official Budi Arie Setiadi said the three proposed names were obtained from reviewing the aspirations of all the voluntary supporting bodies of Jokowi in Indonesia. Jokowi will later decide which names to support. “(There are) three names and each has its own advantages,” he said in Jakarta on Sunday (5/14) as quoted by Antara.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ameidyonasution/berita/64609773e5474/jokowi-hati-hati-pilih-pemimpin-potensi-indonesia-maju-bisa-hilang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos