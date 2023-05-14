Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for freedom protests across Pakistan | News





Khan is calling on his supporters to take to the streets after the Supreme Court intervened on Friday following his dramatic arrest last week.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for freedom protests across the country after his dramatic arrest on Tuesday sparked deadly protests across the South Asian country.

Freedom does not come easily. You have to rip it off. You have to sacrifice yourself for that, the 70-year-old leader said in a speech broadcast on YouTube on Saturday evening the day after his release after the Supreme Court intervened.

He called on supporters to stage protests at the end of streets and villages across the country on Sunday night for an hour starting at 5:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT).

Khan, who has been slapped with a slew of cases since being removed from office last April, was released on bail on Friday after his detention in a corruption case was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court. Several senior leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party remain in detention.

Khan’s arrest, which his supporters described as a kidnapping, shocked the nation, sparking street protests. Calling for his release, supporters blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the army, which they blame for driving Khan out.

PTI members and supporters gather outside former Prime Minister Khan’s residence to listen to his speech, in Zaman Park in Lahore [Arif Ali/AFP]

Sunday morning was calm after several days of violence and political chaos. Khan remained firm in his demand for immediate elections. He has become the country’s most popular leader and has held numerous rallies since his impeachment to call national elections.

Khan survived an assassination attempt last year at one of his large rallies for which he blamed the country’s powerful military.

The actions of the army leaders have made our army evil. It’s because of him, not because of me, Khan said from his home in Lahore. On Friday, he told reporters that a man, the army chief, was behind his arrest.

Pakistan’s military has staged three coups since the country’s founding in 1947. It has directly governed the country for more than three decades and wields massive influence over domestic politics.

The military has historically intervened, citing the country’s economic or political instability. However, despite widespread fears of further intervention during months of turmoil, the military said it supported the democratic process.

The senior leadership of the army, the chief of staff, has complete confidence in democracy. There is no question of martial law, chief military spokesman Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Geo News on Saturday.

Thousands arrested

Meanwhile, Khan has distanced himself from attacks on military installations during the protests, denying the involvement of his party members and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.

The army, which denies the accusations made by Khan, warned on Saturday against attempts to create misperceptions against the institution.

At least nine people have died in the unrest over the past week, police and hospitals said. No official casualty figure has yet been announced.

Police fire tear gas canisters to disperse PTI party members and Khan supporters [Farooq Naeem/AFP]

Hundreds of police were injured and more than 4,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, authorities said.

At least 10 senior PTI leaders, including a former foreign minister, have been arrested since the protests began, one of Khans’ lawyers said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, leader of a shaky coalition, warned on Saturday that those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetuating the violence should be arrested within 72 hours.

Major social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter remain inaccessible. The Home Ministry had ordered the Telecommunications Authority of Pakistan to suspend mobile internet services across the country and blocked access to the three social networks on Tuesday night.

Mobile data services had been partially restored across the country on Saturday.

Political upheaval in the country has been simmering for months, with Khan trying to disrupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial parliaments he controlled and agitating for a snap election.

Khan is a cricketer-turned-politician who was removed as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote. He accuses a role of the army in his removal.

