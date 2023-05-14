Ouch! This great company comes out of Jokowi’s Pride project

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Global giant corporations have declared their departure from President Joko Widodo’s pride project one by one. Starting with oil and gas companies (oil and gas) to petrochemical companies.

ConocoPhillips for example, this oil company from the United States even officially transferred its assets in Indonesia to PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MEDC) at the beginning of 2022.

Previously, ConocoPhillips was the operator and also the holder of a 54% stake (PI) in the Corridor Block, off the coast of South Sumatra.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT

Medco formally acquired ConocoPhillips’ assets worth US$1.35 billion, or approximately Rs.19.37 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of Rs.14,300 per US dollar).

The Share Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) between Medco Energi Global Pte Ltd (MGE) and Phillips International Investments Inc was signed on December 8, 2021. Thus, the Corridor Block in South Sumatra is now officially managed by Medco.

Photo: Bloc Masela (Dok.Reuters)

Blok Masela (Doc. Reuters) Photo: Bloc Masela (Dok.Reuters)Blok Masela (Doc. Reuters)

Apart from ConocoPhillips, an American company, namely Chevron, has also said that it will quit the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) deepwater gas project in East Kalimantan. It is known that an Italian oil and gas company, ENI, will replace Chevron in the management of the IDD project.

This was confirmed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif when he confirmed the deal. According to Arifin, the process of transferring the management of the IDD project itself is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

“The IDD will make a decision later, God willing, at the end of May,” Arifin said during a meeting at the ESDM office, quoted Monday (05/08/2023).

The IDD gas project itself is part of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) in the upstream oil and gas sector. the IDD project is quite interesting to develop because its gas production is estimated at 844 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) and 27,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd).

The IDD project consists of two gas hub projects that will be developed, namely Gendalo and Gehem hub. This project was originally scheduled to be operational in 2025 but eventually suffered a setback until 2028.

After the IDD project, the next company that decided to leave Indonesia was Shell. This Netherlands-based company said several years ago that it would leave the giant Masela Block gas project in Maluku by selling its 35% stake.

As Shell exits the Masela Block project, the government is also pushing for state oil and gas company Pertamina to take a 35% stake from Shell. The negotiation process between Shell and Pertamina is still ongoing.

Arifin is targeting Pertamina to take over Shell’s 35% stake in the Masela block by June 2023.

According to Arifin, once the acquisition process is completed, Pertamina will later become Inpex’s partner in managing the jumbo block. It is known that Inpex itself still holds 65% of the stake.

“We hope that in early June there will be a decision in early June, there will be partners, there will be a new consortium,” Arifin said.

Arifin said Pertamina would later enter on its own into the process of taking over Shell’s stake in the Masela block. It is therefore not yet certain whether the public oil and gas company will cooperate with other partners or not.

Next, namely Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., which decided to leave the two coal downstream cooperation projects. The decision to leave the giant US company was conveyed in a letter to the Indonesian government.

Air Products itself chose not to take over two coal gasification projects in Indonesia. Both are linked to the DME project as an LPG substitute with PTBA and Pertamina, as well as the coal-to-ethanol gasification project with Bakrie group companies, PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC) and PT Arutmin Indonesia.

PTBA senior manager Arsal Ismail explained that Air Products itself had sent an official letter to the Indonesian government regarding the decision. However, he did not reveal in detail why Air Products decided to quit the DME project, which was to be a substitute for LPG gas.

“They sent an official letter as the reason, maybe it’s still ongoing. They may have their own reasons. It’s up to the ministry later that they can explain in more detail,” Arsal said during the interview. a meeting in Jakarta, Thursday (9/3/2023).

According to Arsal, his party will still commit to running a downstream coal project in the country, even without Air Products. Bearing in mind that the downstream coal program is an effort to support national energy security.

[Gambas:Video CNBC]

next article US pulls out of Jokowi coal gasification project, China steps in?

(ha/ha)



