Liz Truss will warn the West to ‘be aware’ of Taiwan’s defense in the ‘global battle for freedom’
Liz Truss to warn West to ‘wake up’ to defending Taiwan in ‘global battle for freedom’ with ex-PM claiming only ‘hard power’ will deter Chinese invasion
- Former prime minister to travel to Taiwan this week where she will meet senior officials
Liz Truss will warn the West to “wake up” to defending Taiwan in a “global battle for freedom” in a speech that is expected to infuriate China.
The former prime minister will travel to Taiwan this week during which she will describe the standoff between the island and Beijing as “the most consequential struggle of our time”.
Ms Truss is expected to meet senior Taiwanese government officials during her trip, while she will also deliver a hawkish speech to a think tank on Wednesday.
She will describe Taiwan as being on the “front line of the global battle for freedom” and claim that only “hard power” will deter a Chinese invasion of the island.
But the former prime minister’s planned visit has already been criticized by Beijing, while Tory critics of Ms Truss have accused her of engaging in “the worst example of Instagram diplomacy”.
In her speech to the Prospect Foundation think tank in Taipei on Wednesday, Ms Truss is expected to accuse Chinese President Xi Jinping of waging an “ideological struggle with the free world”.
According to Sunday Express, the former prime minister will say: “I came here this week at the invitation of the Taiwanese government because I am an admirer of Taiwan and the Taiwanese people. I want to do everything I can to support your continued success.
“I want to make the world aware of the position you are in. I am also here because I think this is the most important place in the world in the most important fight of our time.”
She is also about to describe Taiwan as “on the frontline of the global battle for freedom”, adding, “The Chinese Communist Party is engaged in an ideological struggle with the free world, they are open about it.”
“This is as much a battle of ideas as it is an attempt to seize power on the world stage.”
At the end of March, Britain successfully concluded negotiations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – a 12-nation trading bloc.
The newspaper reported that Ms. Truss will call on CPTPP members to push through Taiwan’s own membership application now, but will block China from joining.
“Not only would Taiwan’s membership boost UK-Taiwan trade, which is already worth $8.5 billion, but it would also help generate more economic ties and resilience for this important democracy,” it added. she.
“The UK should champion Taiwan’s fast track membership in conjunction with key members.
“It is also vital that China be prevented from being a member of the CPTPP.”
Ms Truss is set to warn Western nations that China cannot be deterred from attempting to invade Taiwan without “hard power”.
“We can’t pretend there can be meaningful deterrence without hard power,” she will say.
“And if we really want to prevent conflicts in the South China Sea, we have to be realistic about military cooperation and defense.”
“We need a coordinated approach on what exports are allowed to go to Taiwan.”
Victor Gao, media spokesman for the Communist Party of China, recently suggested that Ms Truss’ visit to Taiwan could heighten tensions and claimed it would “further alienate China-Britain relations”.
Meanwhile, Tory Senior MP Alicia Kearns – who chairs the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee – called Ms Truss’ trip ‘performative’ and ‘the worst example of Instagram diplomacy’.
“It’s deeply unnecessary because it aggravates the normal situation in Taiwan,” Ms Kearns said, pointing out how a recent visit by US politician Nancy Pelosi saw China fire missiles near Taiwan.
“Taiwanese already have to live with more Chinese military maneuvers because of Nancy Pelosi’s visit.
“Liz Truss no longer has any influence, it’s more about staying relevant.”
A spokesperson for Ms Truss responded to the remarks by saying: ‘The former prime minister was invited to visit by the Taiwan government.
“They know better what is in the interest of the Taiwanese people than the Rutland MP.”
