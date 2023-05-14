Former UK ministers openly criticize policy direction under PM Sunak: report





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak loses control of an “increasingly anarchic” Tory party on Saturday May 13 as former ministers openly criticized the direction of policy under his leadership. According to a report by The Guardian, amid recriminations over the Tory party’s heavy losses in recent local elections, and with pro-Brexit MPs furious that the government is abandoning plans to shred more than 4,000 laws of the European Union (EU) in a few months, discipline was in danger of completely falling apart on the right of the party. On Saturday, Britain’s former Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Conservative Party high command under Prime Minister Sunak was responsible for the election losses. Addressing the inaugural conference of the pro-Boris Johnson Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO) in Bournemouth, Patel said the party leadership needed a moment of reflection after the results. Patel also praised former Prime Minister Boris Johnson for addressing the people’s priorities. At the conference, former Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, said the party had suffered a stunning political slump since Johnson won an 80-vote majority in 2019 and was falling back. “We’re drifting and people know it. They can feel it and they can feel it. We don’t have that inspirational leader and those visionary policies anymore. What happened to the upgrade? EU, which in itself demonstrates a lack of ambition,” Dorries said, The Guardian reported. Although the former culture secretary did not ask Johnson to replace Sunak, she said: “The solution to most problems in politics is usually quite simple, you need the right leader, you need the right vision and you have to make people feel inspired. I don’t think they were there yet.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s criticism focuses mainly on the reverse expected last week on the successful EU bill, which will be the subject of further arguments and controversy during its reporting stage to the Lords, with pro-EU Tory peers among those backing a series of amendments aimed at limiting the power of ministers to unilaterally repeal any law. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

