Opinion: A Mother’s Day nightmare, Trump repeats family separation at border





If Donald Trump had promised during his first presidential campaign to tear children away from their parents in order to deter Mexican and Latin American families from trying to enter the United States, people would probably have laughed like hyperbole.

Take it seriously, her fans said, don’t take it literally.

We know how it happened.

Opinion columnist

Robin Abcarien

Still, it was shocking to hear Trump tell Kaitlan Collins during CNN’s abysmal town hall last week that if re-elected he would consider reinstating the practice.

When you have this policy, people don’t come, Trump said. If a family finds out they’re going to be separated, they love their family, they don’t come. I know that sounds harsh. … We must save our country.

Not just hard. It is cruel, inhumane and, in my opinion, criminal.

There is no moral justification for terrorizing children and their parents, for inflicting lifelong emotional damage on people who, for the most part, are fleeing violence and poverty and trying to improve their lives and those of their children.

What is the American dream if not that?

Trump’s reckless willingness to emotionally torture families is just one of countless reasons we can no longer allow him anywhere near the White House.

I didn’t really want to spend Mother’s Day thinking or writing about Trump.

I wanted to write about the extraordinary bonds between mothers and children. It’s not a blow to fathers, believe me. But there’s a reason why the fairy tale stories that reach our deepest fears of loss and abandonment so often involve the absence of a mother. It’s a primitive wound. And these are not just fairy tales. All of the novels I’ve read recently explore the resonant theme of mother loss.

Two of them, The School for Good Mothers, by Jessamine Chan, and Our Missing Hearts, by Celeste Ng, are set in dystopian American societies where children are used as cudgels against their parents, in this case, mothers.

In Chan’s novel, an overwhelmed, sleep-deprived single mother whose husband left her for his young mistress is sent to a kind of re-education camp for leaving her baby girl alone for a few hours. She’s held to impossible standards and forced to undergo bizarre parental tests with a robot child, and her future as a state-approved mother doesn’t look bright.

In Ngs’ novel, a politically rebellious Chinese-American poet is forced to abandon her young son and have him raised by her husband in order to thwart xenophobic authorities who can legally remove the children of parents deemed not patriotic enough. Her son embarks on a risky journey to find her.

The pain I felt reading them both was, I think, not only related to the injustice of forcing children and mothers to undergo painful separations without good reason, but to the severe punishment of mothers for minor offences.

Mothers are burdened with so many harsh expectations, perhaps more dangerously that a maid will sacrifice everything for her child.

I’m sure I bought into that trope as a young woman; otherwise, I probably wouldn’t have been so appalled by the actions of the fictional Joanna Kramer, played by Meryl Streep in the hit 1979 film Kramer vs. Kramer.

Rather than stay in a mind-numbing marriage with her workaholic husband, Ted, Joanna abandons him and their young son, Billy. She is so downcast that she convinces herself that it is in Billy’s best interest to leave.

At the time, I found his decision horrifying. I guess on some level I still do.

A year and a half later, Joanna returns and asks for custody. Around this time, Ted, who at first didn’t even know what grade his child was in, mastered single parenthood. In a stark example of how culture and the courts so often underestimate fathers, Joanna wins custody of the boy. To her credit, she decides to share it with Ted. A happy ending, more or less, and maybe one of the few times a mom isn’t punished for leaving her child.

It is one type of sin when a parent abandons a child, but quite another when the government deliberately separates a child from its parents, with no apparent intention or process to reunite them, for patently cynical political reasons.

The other day, I sat down to re-read Pulitzer Prize-winning Caitlin Dickersons’ Atlantic magazine 2022 investigation into the Trump administration’s family separation policy.

It is hard to believe that we live in a country where federal officials deliberately plot to reduce immigration by tearing children away from their parents. Trump officials must have anticipated the reaction of the world as they attempted to conceal the true purpose of the program.

As Dickerson writes, the administration said separating families was not the goal of the policy, but an unfortunate result of the prosecution of parents who illegally crossed the border with their children. Yet a mountain of evidence shows this to be explicitly false: Separating the children was not just a side effect, but the intent. Instead of working to reunite the families after the parents were sued, officials have worked to separate them longer.

The family separation policy was in effect from January 2017 to January 2021. As of February, the Department of Homeland Security had identified 3,924 separated children. Nearly 3,000 of them have been reunited with their families. Six years after the policy took effect, nearly 1,000 have not. It’s an eternity in the life of a child.

Can you imagine the trauma of living with a mother-sized hole in your heart only to learn it’s there because you’ve been used as a pawn in a failed political game?

Trump was right about one thing the other night. We must save our country. Not immigrants, however. Demagogues like him.

@robinkabcarian

