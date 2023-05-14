



ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s ex-wife and film producer Jemima Goldsmith has expressed her joy at the release of the former Pakistani prime minister from the custody of the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, winning the hearts of many Pakistanis. Jemima’s pro-Imran tweet has also led some Pakistanis to question Khan’s decision to divorce, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Although Jemima did not speak about the initial arrest, his pro-Imran tweet, after the Supreme Court ruled the manner of his arrest unlawful, does so now as Pakistanis have always ‘rooted for’ the 49-year-old British producer years, according to the report. premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday by paramilitary Rangers personnel on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The IHC on Friday granted Khan a two-week protective bond in a corruption case and barred authorities from arresting him in any registered cases anywhere in the country until Monday. a comparison between Jemima and Imran and Lily and Snape from Harry Potter. “She’s ‘always’ there for him ‘after all this time,’ one Twitter user wrote.” Imran Khan is a born winner. He is destined to win, God willing. The single biggest loss of her life is her,” another user of the microblogging site wrote. According to The Express Tribune, Jemima’s popularity among Pakistanis can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, her marriage to Imran , who is widely admired in Pakistan as a cricketing legend and prominent political figure, has contributed to his visibility and acceptance in the country. Jemima’s association with her former husband has helped foster positive feelings Secondly, Jemima has been actively engaged in various charitable and philanthropic endeavors in Pakistan, she has shown a genuine interest in the welfare of the people of Pakistan and has worked on projects related to education, health care and social development. His dedication to these causes resonated with many Pakistanis, who appreciated his efforts to improve the lives of underprivileged communities. In addition, Jemima’s respectful approach to Pakistani culture and traditions endeared to locals, according to the report Although she came from a different cultural background, she embraced the Pakistani way of life and immersed herself in the country’s customs. This earned him the respect and admiration of Pakistanis who appreciated his willingness to embrace their culture, writes the newspaper.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-ex-wife-jemima-goldsmiths-tweet-on-his-release-wins-pakistanis-hearts-by-sajjad-hussain/articleshow/100207010.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos