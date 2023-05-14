Mother’s Day: Inheritance of love between Xi Jinping and his mother

On the second Sunday in May each year, people around the world celebrate their mothers, expressing their love and gratitude for giving them life, love and care. The family is people’s first classroom, and parents are children’s first teachers. As the mother of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qi Xin always cultivates and educates children with great love and compassion. Xi, who was deeply influenced by Qi’s words and deeds, always keeps his mother’s advice in mind and never forgets why he started.

This photo shows Xi Jinping (right) and his wife Peng Liyuan (left) supporting Qi Xin from both sides. /CMG This photo shows Xi Jinping (right) and his wife Peng Liyuan (left) supporting Qi Xin from both sides. /CMG

Parents are children’s first teachers In 1939, 15-year-old Qi joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and became a strong supporter of the CCP’s values ​​and beliefs. She kept the overall situation in mind and insisted on working locally, working hard in various positions. “Work well, study well, and manage everything well,” Qi takes the words her husband said to her as her motto and uses her words and deeds to influence her children. Qi leads a simple life, which has become a family tradition. No matter how difficult it was to take care of the family while working, she never compromised her work. His lifestyle and family atmosphere guided Xi’s values. Over the years, Xi has repeatedly stressed the importance of family, family upbringing and virtues. During a meeting with representatives at the first National Model Family Conference in 2016, Xi said parents should teach their children by word and deed, give them both knowledge and virtue, and put practice what they teach. “They should help their children to press the first button in their lives and take the first step on the ladder of life.” During his teenage years, Xi received a simple sewing kit from his mother – a gift that would give him the courage to go through a difficult time and take “the first step in life”. On the coarse fabric of the kit bag, Qi used red threads to sew the words “niang de xin (mother’s heart)”.

Xi Jinping talks to villagers and local cadres in Shibadong Village, Paibi Township, Huayuan County, Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Xiangxi, central China’s Hunan Province. ), Nov. 3, 2013. /Xinhua Xi Jinping talks to villagers and local cadres in Shibadong Village, Paibi Township, Huayuan County, Tujia-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Xiangxi, central China’s Hunan Province. ), Nov. 3, 2013. /Xinhua