Polls are open in hotly contested elections in Turkey that could oust President Erdogan

Updated May 14, 2023 9:22 a.m. ET

ANKARA, Turkey Turkey will vote on Sunday in historic parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be hotly contested and could be the biggest challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his two decades in office.

The vote will hand the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan another five-year term or put the NATO member country on what his opposition rival calls a more democratic path.

Voting began at 08:00 (05:00 GMT) and will end at 17:00 (14:00 GMT). Media organizations are not allowed to release partial results until an embargo is lifted at 21:00 (18:00 GMT). There are no exit polls.

For the first time in 20 years in office, opinion polls indicate populist Erdogan, 69, is entering a race to trail an opponent. Opinion polls have given a slight lead to Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the centre-left pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, and co-candidate of a united opposition alliance. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the presidential race will be determined in a second round on May 28.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, are eligible to vote in the elections, which take place in the year when Turkey celebrates the centenary of the establishment of the republic. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, showing continued belief in this type of civic participation in a country where freedom of expression and assembly has been suppressed.

The elections come as the country is wracked by economic turmoil that critics blame on the government’s mismanagement of the economy and a steep cost-of-living crisis.

Turkey is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in dangerous buildings. Erdogan’s government has been criticized for its belated and delayed response to the disaster as well as the lax implementation of building codes which has exacerbated misery.

Internationally, the elections are being watched closely as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who has concentrated nearly all state power in his hands.

Erdogan has waged a divisive election campaign, using state resources and its dominant position in the media, as he has done before. He accused the opposition of colluding with “terrorists”, being “drunkards” and defending LGBTQ rights which he said posed a threat to traditional family values.

In a bid to woo voters hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while boosting the defense industry and infrastructure projects from Turkey.

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leaves the booth at a polling station in Istanbul.

He expanded his ruling party’s political alliance, the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, with two nationalist parties to include a small left-wing party and two fringe Islamist parties.

Kilicdaroglu’s six-party National Alliance has vowed to dismantle an executive presidential system voted narrowly in a 2017 referendum and return the country to parliamentary democracy. They promised to establish the independence of the judiciary and central bank, institute checks and balances, and reverse democratic backsliding and the crackdown on free speech and dissent under Erdogan.

The alliance includes the nationalist Good Party led by former Interior Minister Meral Aksener, and two parties that split from the AKP and are led by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and former Minister of Finances Ali Babacan, as well as a small Islamist party.

The country’s main Kurdish political party, currently Turkey’s second largest opposition group which the government has targeted with arrests and prosecutions, backs Kilicdaroglu in the presidential race.

Large crowds gathered outside the polling stations where Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu voted.

“We’ve all missed democracy so much. We’ve all missed being together,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted “President Kilicdaroglu!”

“From now on you will see that spring will come to this country,” he said.

Erdogan said voting was going “without any problems”, including in the earthquake-hit region where people were voting “with great enthusiasm and love”.

“I hope that after the countdown to the evening (…) there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy,” he said.

Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, is also running for president. Another candidate, centre-left politician Muharrem Ince, dropped out of the race on Thursday after his ratings dropped significantly, but his withdrawal was ruled invalid by the country’s electoral board and votes for him will be counted.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 74-year-old leader of the center-left pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, votes at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey.

Voters will also vote to fill seats in the 600-member parliament. The opposition would need at least a majority to be able to implement some of the democratic reforms it has promised.

Some have expressed concern over whether Erdogan would relinquish power if he loses. Erdogan, however, said in an interview with more than a dozen Turkish broadcasters on Friday that he had come to power through democracy and would act in accordance with the democratic process.

Aksener, the leader of the Good Party, appealed for respect after casting her vote.

“We are now moving to the stage where we all have to respect the results that come out of the ballot boxes where people voted freely and (with) their conscience,” she said.

Polling in the 11 earthquake-affected provinces has raised concerns about the registration of nearly 9 million voters.

About 3 million people left the quake area for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations. Political parties and non-governmental organizations planned to transport voters by bus, but it was unclear how many would make the return trip.

Many quake survivors will vote in containers turned into makeshift polling stations erected in schoolyards.

In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.

“God willing, it will be a democratic election,” he said. “May it benefit the name of our country.”

Copyright 2023 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.