What the Karnataka poll result means for Modi, BSY, Siddaramaiah, Kharge, Deve Gowda | Latest India News
The Congress campaign in Karnataka had many faces – Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, even Rahul Gandhi. In contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party had only one – Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The parties’ humiliating defeat on Saturday is a clear indication that there are limits to Modis’ ability to turn things around, again and again, for the party. As Modi criss-crossed the state, the BJP attempted to overturn the election on his personal appeal, with BJP Chairman JP Nadda even calling on voters to ensure the state’s tie to the Prime Minister’s affection persists. The last time Modi campaigned as hard and as intensely as he did in Karnataka, and lost, was in West Bengal in 2021. Ever heard about how different parliamentary elections are and how badly the BJP would have done had state leaders led the campaign – but it’s a reminder that even for Narendra Modi, the non-Hindi parts of the country remain a challenge, especially in local contests against local leadership strong.
Siddaramaiah
Perhaps the undisputed biggest winner of Countdown Day is Karnataka’s old warhorse Siddaramaiah. His long career (he is now 76) has seen many highs, but most come with caveats. His crowning achievement before that victory was the Congress triumph in 2013, when he won 122 assembly seats, but the caveat was that the BJP votes were split by an angry BS Yediyurappa.
In 2018, he had to support HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) becoming CM of a joint JD(S)-Congress coalition, despite his party having less than half the number of seats in Congress; in 2005 Siddaramiah, once widely regarded as HD Deve Gowda’s protege, left JD(S) due to differences with Kumaraswamy. Since 2018, however, Siddaramaiah has grown stronger, with his seniority, stature and appeal to the backward classes making him the state’s greatest mass leader. He has also worked hard to rebuild the Ahinda coalition – a grouping of Muslims, backclasses and Dalits – and in recent months has overseen a campaign that has seen Muslims and communities coalesce around the Congress. His presence blunted the BJP’s attempt to turn this into a national-presidential style election centered on Modi.
BS Yediyurapa
The past three years have been tumultuous for former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. But even in a crushing defeat for his party, Yediyurappa may have cemented his position as the sole mass leader of the BJP in the state. Indeed, the BJP’s central leadership seems to have forgotten, or at least taken for granted, the reason the party managed to establish a beachhead in southern Karnataka – the presence of Yediyurappa, the states’ greatest leader the most dominant community, the Lingayats, but also an old-fashioned politician whose appeal transcends caste and community barriers. In 2021, Yediyurappa controversially stepped down (or was forced to step down) for BS Bommai, and since then the party has gone from one damaging controversy to another. The BJP attempted a pre-election restart, with Modi reaching out to the former chief minister, but the damage was done. Yediyurappa campaigned for the party (and may have secured the defeat of former chief minister-turned-rebel Jagdish Shettars), but it was clear his heart was not in it.
Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge, 80, took over as Congress president in October 2022 amid turmoil. Many have questioned its authority, called it a rubber stamp, and pointed to its age, suggesting it may have passed its best-before date. Two months later, he led the Congress in the first round of assembly elections under him, wresting Himachal Pradesh from the BJP, but being largely defeated in the BJP stronghold of Gujarat. Karnataka, his home state, was to be the great test of his courage. Kharge campaigned statewide, reiterating Congress promises, speaking out in his native Kannada, managing simmering tension between likely chief ministers DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, even directly attacking Modi, a strategy that usually fails. His tone and tenor made it clear that if Modi was the son of the soil of Gujarat, he, a Dalit, was the bhumiputra of Karnataka. Ultimately, as he faced the cameras on Friday after the parties’ resounding victory, Kharge cemented his position, in the state and in his own party.
HD Deve Gowda
For former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, 89, Saturday’s results are a devastating blow and perhaps point to the growing irrelevance of the political party he has nurtured since 1999, helping him to rise above his weight in Karnataka politics. For two decades, Deve Gowda has seen his son HD Kumaraswamy appointed chief minister twice in the past two decades, leveraging JD(S) numbers in a suspended assembly. This time too, the party and some analysts retook the old line of being kingmakers, but it was clear that voters had had enough of kingmakers and preferred kings instead. The party lost ground everywhere, including in its stronghold, southern Karnataka. Worse, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the grandson of Deve Gowda lost Ramnagaram, the family district. Gowda called it his last election in an emotional call for votes. Voters seem to have made sure that it is just that.
