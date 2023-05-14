Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-country Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda as he embarks on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific this week. He seeks to strengthen ties with longtime allies, make history as the first sitting US president to visit the small island state of Papua New Guinea and shine a spotlight on his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country trip also presents Biden, 80, who recently announced he is running for re-election, with the opportunity to demonstrate he still has enough in the tank to handle the grueling pace of the presidency. But as he prepares to head west, Biden finds himself in a standoff with Republican lawmakers over raising the US debt ceiling. If the issue is not resolved in the coming weeks, it threatens to trigger an economic downturn.

A look at what’s at stake in Biden’s next trip: WHERE IS BIDEN GOING? Biden is traveling first to Hiroshima, Japan, for the Group of Seven summit. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is hosting this year’s annual gathering of leaders from seven of the world’s largest economies. He chose his hometown of Hiroshima, where the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945.

The bombardment destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people. The United States dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending World War II and nearly half a century of aggression in Asia.

The significance of Hiroshima resonates deeply today, as Russia has made veiled threats to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, North Korea has stepped up ballistic missile testing, and Iran is making advance its nuclear weapons program.

Biden will then make a brief and historic stopover in Papua New Guinea. Biden has sought to improve relations with Pacific island nations amid growing US concern over China’s growing military and economic influence in the region. Finally, Biden travels to Australia for a summit with his fellow Quad leaders: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida.

The Quad partnership was first formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Since taking office, Biden has tried to reinvigorate the Quad as part of his broader effort to put more emphasis on the Pacific.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s provocative actions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait should be front and center throughout Biden’s trip.

At last month’s G-7 ministers’ meeting, the alliance pledged to form a unified front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and Russia’s war. The G-7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Biden administration officials have been troubled by growing Chinese threats and military maneuvers around Taiwan, the self-governing democracy Beijing claims as its own. US-China relations were also strained by the visit of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last August. Those ties were further inflamed after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon in February after passing through the United States.

The G-7 foreign ministers said in their statement that the alliance would seek to “escalate sanctions” against Russia. It remains to be seen how far the G-7 is prepared to go.

IS AMERICA BACK? The looming potential of a US government default creates difficult dynamics for Biden as he travels overseas for the first time since announcing his 2024 campaign.

Since the start of his presidency, Biden has repeatedly told world leaders that “America is back.” It’s a quick way to assure allies that the United States is returning to its historic leadership role on the international stage after President Donald Trump’s more inward-looking “America First” foreign policy.

But Biden also acknowledged that skeptical world leaders have asked him, “For how long? To that end, senior administration officials said the looming debt ceiling crisis was a worrying sign.

“It sends a horrible message to nations like Russia and China, who would love nothing more than to be able to point the finger at this and say, look, the United States is not a reliable partner. The United States are not a stable leader of world peace and security,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The Congressional Budget Office said on Friday that there is a “significant risk” that the federal government will run out of cash in the first two weeks of June unless Congress agrees to raise the cash ceiling. loan of $31.4 trillion.

RESPECT FOR THE PACIFIC ISLANDS With the brief stopover in Papua New Guinea to meet with Pacific Island leaders, Biden has the chance to show that the United States is serious about its long-term commitment to the Pacific Islands.

The region received less attention from the United States in the aftermath of the Cold War, and China has increasingly filled the void – through increased aid, development and security cooperation. Biden said he was committed to changing that dynamic.

Last September, Biden hosted leaders from more than a dozen Pacific island nations at the White House, announcing a new strategy to help help the region on climate change and maritime security. His administration has also recently opened embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, and is considering opening one in Kiribati. He will be the first sitting US president to visit the island nation of about 9 million people. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Papua New Guinea in 2018.

QUALITY TIME WITH MODI Biden is going to be spending a lot of time with India’s Prime Minister in the coming weeks.

Modi is among eight leaders from non-G-7 countries who have been invited by Kishida to join the meeting of major industrial nations in Hiroshima. He will also join Biden’s meeting with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea. Afterwards, Biden, Modi and Kishida will all travel to Australia for a Quad meeting to be hosted by Albanese in Sydney. Biden won’t have to wait long to see Modi again. The president welcomes Modi for a state visit on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)