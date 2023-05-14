DeSantis impresses Trump voters and trolls in Iowa Swing





For the first time in months, Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday showed the aggressive political instincts his allies have long insisted he display in a contest against former President Donald J. Trump.

After headlining two successful political events in Iowa, Mr. DeSantis made an unscheduled stopover in Des Moines, a move aimed at highlighting the fact that Mr. Trump had abruptly postponed a rally scheduled for Saturday night in the area due to reports of possible inclement weather.

Mr. Trump’s explanation for postponing the event has drawn skepticism from local Iowa officials and derision from DeSantis allies over the good weather. And Mr. DeSantis, who avoided a direct conflict with Mr. Trump, essentially threw sand in the faces of former presidents by going to an area that Mr. Trump said was told he was too dangerous for him to surrender.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trumps campaign, said the Iowa event was sold out but due to the National Weather Services tornado watch in effect in Polk and surrounding counties , we have unfortunately been forced to postpone the event. We will be there on the first available date.

After wrapping up his Saturday night events elsewhere in the state, Mr DeSantis headed to Jethros BBQ Southside, where he and his wife, Casey DeSantis, stood on a table outside and spoke to a crowd enthusiastic. The barbecue was a short drive from where Mr Trump had planned to hold his own rally.

My better half and I were able to be all over Iowa today, but before heading back to Florida, we wanted to drop by to say hello to the people of Des Moines,” DeSantis said with a smile. So thank you all for coming. It’s a beautiful night, it’s been a beautiful day for us.

Mr DeSantiss pointed to the pit stop as a clear rebuke to Mr Trump, who has tried to torment the Florida governor for months, mocking him for his declining poll numbers and perceived lack of charisma. Mr. DeSantiss’ resistance to hitting back despite not being a declared candidate as he ended the state’s legislative session, combined with a handful of unforced errors, had allowed the former president to take control of the race for 2024 and frustrated some of Mr. DeSantiss’s allies.

But as he prepares to take on Mr. Trump, who has topped every Republican he has campaigned against in the past, Mr. DeSantis has decided to show he has no intention of suffering the same result.

If someone punches you in the face, you better push them away, said Terry Sullivan, who led the 2016 presidential campaign for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a race in which Mr. Rubio was criticized for not having sufficiently retaliated against Mr. Trump.

Mr. DeSantis has been overwhelmed by Mr. Trump’s team on several occasions so far. Saturday was the first time that Mr. DeSantis took advantage of an opportunity to come forward to Mr. Trump for a perceived faux pas.

Mr. DeSantis has many more days to come like Saturday in a campaign that will hinge heavily on winning the Iowa caucus early next year. But Republican activists in the state say there is an opening with the caucuses for anyone other than Mr. Trump. And Saturday’s visit, where he also visited the Sioux Center populated by Christian conservatives whose support he needs to win, was seen as a positive development by Republicans who want to defeat Mr Trump but have been dismayed by the fall of Mr. DeSantiss as he rises to the national stage.

Despite the unanticipated but indirect hit on Jethros, the governor is unlikely to criticize Mr. Trump directly before he officially announces his campaign, according to two people familiar with his political operation. And even when he enters the race, which is likely to happen imminently, he will be largely focused on contrasting his record with Mr Trumps, particularly on issues like the coronavirus pandemic, while arguing that he is the candidate best equipped to defeat the President. Biden in the general election.

It’s a strategy that avoids questioning Mr. Trump’s misrepresentations about the 2020 election, and the one the governor is foreshadowing as he organizes Republican events across the country. It also positions Mr. DeSantis, who is several decades younger than the 76-year-old Mr. Trump, who was recently indicted and faces the possibility of further investigations in other investigations, as interested in the future. and not in the past.

If we do this election on a referendum on Joe Biden and his failed policies, and offer a positive alternative to take America in a new direction, I think Republicans will win on every level, Mr. DeSantis said during of a fundraiser on Saturday evening. for the Iowa Republican Party in Cedar Rapids. This event aired on Fox News while Mr Trump claimed Fox News was saving to show his rally.

Mr. DeSantiss’ message is already winning over some voters, including Amy Seeger, who traveled from Milwaukee to see him speak earlier in the day at a picnic at the Sioux Center.

I would vote for a shoe over Trump, Ms Seeger said in an interview. It’s time to move on. Trump is very excited in 2020 and plays the victim.

Mr. DeSantis also used the trip to Iowa to show off the sometimes enigmatic lighter side of his personality, flipping burgers at the picnic and talking about his life as a family man with his wife at fundraiser night. fund in Cedar Rapids.

At this second event, Ms. DeSantis joined her husband on stage for an interview conducted by state Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann following the governor’s remarks. Mr. DeSantis’ stump speech focuses almost exclusively on politics, leaving out the biographical details that politicians are usually expected to provide. His wife seemed to be trying to fill in those gaps, telling personal stories about Mr. DeSantis’ childhood in Florida, his military service and their three young children.

When he comes home, don’t think for a second that he’s going straight to bed, she says. I entrust her with three small children and I go to bed.

The moment resonated with the crowd. There was a tender side to him, a family side, which I didn’t really appreciate, said Bob Carlson, a Muscatine doctor who was in the audience.

As Mr. DeSantis prepares for an announcement, he begins to show other signs of political strength in ways that matter beyond financial support. The outing in Iowa where he is expected to make a fairly soon return visit came as a super PAC backing his all-but-unofficial presidential campaign announced backing from 37 state lawmakers. Local elected officials tend to pay less attention to national polls than members of Congress, who have been slower to endorse the governor.

By contrast, Mr. Trump, who had planned a rally to try to erase Mr. DeSantiss’ visit by appearing the same day, abruptly canceled his own event mid-afternoon, citing a tornado watch.

But although it rained heavily at times, it was sunny by mid-afternoon and no severe weather such as a tornado materialized, raising questions among Iowans. about whether Mr. Trump was worried he might not draw the crowd he had anticipated. The absence of dangerous storms has been noted by local activists who want to see Mr Trump’s party pass.

Were all out on a beautiful night, influential podcast host Steve Deace wrote on Twitter from the scene of Mr. DeSantiss’ barbecue victory lap. Pretty big crowd too. No severe weather in sight. Planes land and take off as scheduled.

Mr. DeSantiss’s hope for a victory in the Iowa caucuses involves uniting a cautious coalition of social conservatives who backed candidates like Rick Santorum and Mike Huckabee in 2016, as well as suburban moderates who opted for Mr. Rubio.

Still, Mr. DeSantis may be on the verge of gaining support from enough corners of the state to increase his support. For example, influential social-conservative leader Bob Vander Plaats met with the governor and publicly congratulated him.

Mr. DeSantiss’ day was also punctuated by appearances with Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans from Iowa. These visits don’t necessarily mean endorsements from these officials are in sight, but they do indicate a willingness on the part of the state to support someone other than Mr. Trump and less concern than in the past about retaliation from the former president.

Bret Hayworth contributed reporting from the Sioux Center, Iowa.

