How Journalists Should Interview Donald Trump





To hear CNN chief Chris Licht say it, the American public was “very well served” by his network’s recent “town hall” event with former President Donald Trump. Acknowledging that “you don’t have to like the former president’s answers” in a message to CNN staffers who were allegedly outraged by the show, Licht justified the interview by noting that the host of CNN, Kaitlan Collins, “pressed [Trump] again and again and makes the news. Made a LOT of news.”

“That,” he said, “is our job.”

Licht’s strident defense of the interview comes amid a barrage of criticism over the show’s content and his network’s guilt for helping to spread the former president’s repeatedly debunked lies. But in justifying his programming decision, Licht also perhaps inadvertently raises a broader question beyond the mere content of a town hall; invoking the justification of having “made the news” as the “job” of its reporters, some critics argue that it has blurred the distinction between medium and message, and ultimately failed to deliver on the alleged promise inherent in a high-profile interview with a former president and current presidential frontrunner.

This, in turn, invites the inevitable tracking dilemma: how should the news report on someone who has perfected the rhetorical art of “Gish’s gallop”? How can journalists effectively filter and contextualize the comments of someone who chooses to overwhelm their interviewer, audience, or debate opponent with an uncontrollable deluge of only tangentially relevant and incorrect arguments? While not a new dilemma, the looming 2024 presidential election has injected a new sense of urgency into an old and still unanswered question: How do you interview Donald Trump, anyway?

Format matters

“Best case scenario in which Trump’s lies/crimes/authoritarianism are meaningfully confronted and exposed has never been possible in the town hall format,” HuffPost editor and extremism expert Andy Campbell tweeted. response to a report that the largely sympathetic audience at the CNN event was largely the product of invitations made by local conservative groups.

Despite Collins’ efforts to push back against a handful of lies from Trump, “the problem was in that format, it was a rally, it wasn’t a town hall,” MSNBC’s Willie Geist agreed.

Given CNN’s town hall format, “the only way Collins could have even halfway succeeded would have been if she had completely ignored the audience and the format and instead tried to pin Trump on his every false and offensive remark.” . statements,” MSNBC’s Medhi Hasan confirmed. The problem, then, was that in that format “the CNN anchor couldn’t! do that.”

Giving a politician carte blanche to capitalize on a network’s hard-earned measure of trust with a live audience, and without recourse, “is really no longer a deal news organizations should be doing, especially with this candidate. said Dean Mark of Hofstra University’s School of Communication. Lukasiewicz told PBS.

In fact, other formats have already proven particularly effective, albeit intermittently, in covering up Trump, unlike the “strange amnesia regarding ethical and professional interviews conducted with Donald Trump in recent years” that has manifested itself, according to the University. by Maine communications professor Michael Socolow. Highlighting Trump’s 2020 Fox News interview with Chris Wallace, his 60 Minute Sit Down with Lesley Stahl the same year, and the massively viral one-on-one with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, the common denominator seems to be that “they were all videotaped for later release.” Accordingly, Socolow concludes, “the news media should not hand over their microphones and live airwaves to [Trump]but rather interviewing him while allowing his team to bring whatever video production technology he feels he needs to protect himself.

“It’s time to ask him new questions”

As much as the medium may be the message when it comes to interviewing Trump, the content of the interview itself is what is important at the end of the day. At this point, a number of commentators have focused on the specific questions posed as the deciding factor in a successful Trump interview. Since “getting into factual disputes with Trump, even when he is patently wrong, is not a fruitful way to interrogate him,” Washington Post columnist Ramesh Ponnuru recently postulated. “It’s time to ask him some new questions.”

But simply asking new questions, no matter how aggressive, still offers Trump the opportunity to give a “sour answer”, as journalist Simon Hattenstone wrote in 2017. To that end, Hattenstone recommended asking questions that are “simple” and “unambiguous” while predicting that “over the next few years, in the so-called ‘post-truth’ era, interviews may become increasingly difficult”.

Plus, it’s not just about asking pointed questions, but having the patience to demand an answer that matters. “You let him talk until it’s clear he’s not going to answer, then you ask again,” journalist Hamilton Nolan suggested after Trump’s town hall. “Mute his microphone, if necessary. He won’t like it. Never mind. Ask the clear question again. When he doesn’t give a clear answer, ask it again. The same question. Ask it again Ask Ask for it again Ask for it again.

“It has never been done to the best of my knowledge,” he noted. “It can be, though.”

Even if the questions are not answered precisely, the process itself can produce an important result in which “you may not be able to stop the [then-]the president is lying, but you can stop him from looking bossy,” Financial Times columnist Henry Mance wrote in 2020. For a politician whose entire career seems based more on asserted impressions of competence rather than Of the political details listed, this is perhaps the most important takeaway an investigator can provide.

