No substitute for the US dollar yet





Lee Sang-ryeol

The author is a columnist for JoongAng Ilbo.



The theory of a disappearance of the American dollar has resurfaced. The latest doomsayers are high-profile figures, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin .

Defend the end of the US dollar

Speaking to the US Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) on April 17, Lagarde pointed to a growing number of countries seeking to replace greenbacks for trade settlements, warning that the US dollar as an international currency, global reserve and transaction with the euro second should no longer be taken for granted. On April 13, Lula, during a visit to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, launched his campaign for a common BRICS currency of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. South similar to euro. Why can’t we trade based on our own currency? Who decided that the dollar was the currency after the demise of the gold standard? he trumpeted.

Brazil and China play as a duo in the field of dedollarization. In recent summit talks, Lula and Xi elevated their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership. They agreed to use their own currencies for commercial and financial transaction payments instead of converting them to US dollars. They also agreed to switch to the China Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, which handles payments in Chinese Yuan, instead of the dollar-based Global Interbank Financial Telecommunications Corporation that most banks around the world use for communications regarding their cross-border transactions.

To strengthen the rank of the yuan, China has allied itself with the Saudi oil power. During his visit to Riyadh last December, Xi signed a comprehensive strategic partnership with Saudi Prince Mohammed. Xi has offered Gulf Arab leaders to buy oil and gas in yuan, shaking the petrodollar’s long dominance. China is the largest importer of crude oil in the world. There is, however, no sign that the oil trade between Saudi Arabia and China was done in Chinese currency. But both are heading towards the goal. The Export-Import Bank of China recently approved its first yuan loan to the Saudi National Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest bank, to facilitate financing and trade between the two countries. Saudi state oil company Aramco has also decided to acquire a 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co., one of China’s refining giants, for 24.6 billion yuan ($3.6 billion).

China and Russia have never been so close. During a state visit to Russia in March, Xi agreed to boost bilateral cooperation with Putin. While Russia, isolated from the rest of the world, desperately needed to trade with China, Xi wanted yuan settlement for oil trade with Russia. Putin promised to use the yuan for Russian trade and to promote the use of Chinese currency in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Latin America’s economic powerhouse, Brazil, the main oil producer, Saudi Arabia, China and Russia are all yearning to move away from the mighty dollar and seek other sources of payment. The move fits perfectly with China’s dream of raising the yuan’s international status enough to replace the US dollar. India started paying for Russian gas in rubles late last year.

Warning against the dedollarization movement

Lagarde’s warning to the CFR, a major US State Department think tank, stems from new business models, primarily among the BRICS, which are moving towards new alliances and transaction payment. If so, is the dominance of the dollar really threatened? Or is the danger exaggerated? Let’s check the stats first.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, the US dollar was responsible for 88% of all foreign exchange transactions in 2022. In the SWIFT system, the greenback gained 45.4% in January, above 33, 3% for Euro, 3.3% for Japanese. yen and 1.3% of the yuan.

But the foreign reserve portfolio tells a slightly different story. The prowess of greenbacks gradually fades depending on the ratio of the weight of the dollar in foreign exchange reserves. According to the International Monetary Fund, the US dollar’s share of global foreign exchange reserves stood at 58.4% in the last quarter of 2022. Although the dollar remained dominant, the ratio fell sharply from 71.5 % in 2001. The share of the dollar fell below 65% in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis and below 60% in the last quarter of 2020. Its weight fell by more than 10 percentage points over the last 20 years. During the same period, the share of the euro increased slightly from 19.2% to 20.5% and that of the yen from 5% to 5.5%. The yuan gained 2.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Overall, the dollar’s hegemony remains intact, but other currencies are slowly eating away at its territory. According to Stephen Jen, CEO of Eurizon SLJ Capital, the dollar’s share as the world’s reserve currency fell last year to ten times the average rate of the past 20 years. If financial markets outside the United States prosper and the opposite happens in the United States, the dollar could very well disappear, he warned. Yet despite the rhetorical defiance against the dollar, other currencies like the euro or the yuan have yet to gain confidence to replace the greenback.

Limits for other currencies as global currencies

For a currency to be as powerful as the greenback, it must be backed by unquestionably strong economic and military power. Currently, no country is on par with the United States. The capital market must also be open and reliable.

The strongest attraction of the dollar is its liquidity. The greenback is accepted in all parts of the world, including North Korea. The dollar did not become universal overnight. The US government has allowed dollars to flow to all parts of the world at the cost of its burgeoning budget and current account deficits. No country can afford it.

Currencies challenging the hegemony of the dollar have fatal weaknesses. The second most important currency, the euro, is not tied to a single national government. Although the EU has a single monetary authority, or the European Central Bank, it lacks a single budgetary authority. For the yen, there are doubts about its value. The weakening of the yen was fixed by Japan’s accommodative monetary and fiscal policy to combat deflation. For the yuan, the Chinese authorities and their grip on the capital market are obstacles to the currency. The yuan cannot have international credibility because of Beijing’s frequent interference in foreign exchange and its troubled financial and fiscal management.

The Atlantic Council, a leading U.S. international affairs think tank, pointed to the lack of willingness or ability of other countries to do what is necessary to become a candidate for U.S. reserve status. De-dollarization has gained momentum lately, but the dollar remains safe at the top. Bloomberg predicted that it could take decades for the mighty dollar to lose its power.

Russia hit by sanctions and Iranian resistance

The United States is partly responsible for losing fans for the dollar. Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the US and EU ousted major Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system used by banks for international US dollar transactions. After being isolated from financial and trade standards, Russia had to turn to alternative currencies to settle payments. For example, payments for Russian exports in yuan rose to 16% from 0.5% before the sanction.

The Financial Times has warned that such financial sanctions against Russia could dilute the dollar’s dominance and lead to a more fragmented international monetary system. China’s Global Times pointed out that Iran, Russia and other countries are accelerating de-dollarization due to heavy US financial and economic sanctions. Washington is also aware of the risk. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN: “When we use financial sanctions tied to the role of the dollar, we risk undermining dollar hegemony. Of course, this creates a desire on the part of China, Russia and Iran to find an alternative.

Ironically, the weaponization of the dollar to maintain US influence and hegemony endangers the strength of the dollar. Financial sanctions have become an easier alternative to military engagement, but the United States could pay the price. And yet, Yellen defended financial sanctions as an extremely important tool. But if the United States continues to take advantage of the dollar to defend its global supremacy, the de-dollarization movement may accelerate. The almighty power of the dollar may depend on the results of the contest for global hegemony.