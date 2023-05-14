Jokowi attends popular conference to address his volunteer groups





All (the suggested presidential candidates) have their own advantages. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the People’s Forum (Musra) his volunteer groups called the Volunteer Jokowi held in the Istora Senayan indoor stadium here on Sunday to tell them about the 2024 general election. The Relawan Jokowi is a platform for all social and voluntary organizations supporting the President. President Jokowi arrived around 1:15 p.m. local time. He shook hands and took photos with several volunteers before delivering his speech at the event. Event manager Budi Arie Setiadi said earlier that some 30,000 volunteers would take part in the Musra. Setiadi, who currently leads Pro-Jokowi (Projo), said his group would forward recommendations to President Jokowi on presidential candidates for the 2024 general election. The candidates were the leader of the Great Indonesian Movement (Gerindra) party, Prabowo Subianto, party chairman Golkar Airlangga Hartarto, and the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), Ganjar Pranowo. “They (the suggested presidential candidates) all have their own strengths,” Setiadi remarked. He noted that the suggested candidates were selected based on input and aspirations collected from various Jokowi volunteer groups across Indonesia. “Later we will forward the three candidates to the president and let him decide,” Setiadi said. He had also invited a number of political parties to attend the Musra. Besides Jokowi, Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Arsul Sani, Deputy Minister of Manpower Afriansyah Noor and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono were also present at the event. The head of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) Wiranto as well as two members of the Wantimpres – Sidarto Danusobroto and Putri Wardhani – also attended the Musra. Several cadres of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) were also observed among Musra devotees taking place nine months before the February 14, 2024 presidential and legislative elections are held. Related News: Jokowi Believes His Supporters Are Not Cardboard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/281673/jokowi-attends-peoples-conference-to-address-his-volunteer-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos