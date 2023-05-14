Trump as president in 2024 not just possible, but likely: historian





Historian and senior Hoover Institution researcher Niall Ferguson has argued that former President Donald Trump is not just a strong candidate for re-election in 2024, but the person most likely to win and retake the White House. .

“A second act by Trump isn’t just possible. It’s quickly becoming my base case,” Ferguson wrote in an op-ed for The Spectator.

Ferguson explained that even a backed “campaign for justice” against the former president by his political enemies is not enough to prevent him from returning to the White House. In fact, “the prospect of him performing the perp walk attracts media coverage, and media coverage is the free publicity Trump has always thrived on,” he said.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO CRITICISM SLAMMING HIS TOWN HALL: DID THE RIGHT THING

Historian and senior Hoover Institution researcher Niall Ferguson has argued that former President Donald Trump is not only a strong candidate for re-election in 2024, but the person most likely to win and retake the White House. . (James Devaney/GC Images)

Trump was found guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll on May 9 in a verdict that ignored Carroll’s rape charges. Carroll alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store nearly three decades ago, though she could not recall “whether the alleged assault happened in 1995 or 1996,” Ferguson pointed out. .

But even that verdict helps draw attention to Trump, according to Ferguson. “Every inch or minute of airtime his legal battles earn him is an inch or minute less for his Republican rivals for the nomination,” he wrote.

Ferguson also argued that Trump was the “favorite” among Republicans for 2024. A Fox News survey in April showed Trump maintained a solid 53% lead in April among Republican primary voters, beating Florida Governor Ron 32-year-old DeSantis. points.

DEMOCRATS TERRIFIED TRUMP COULD BEAT BIDEN IN 2024 REMATCH: ‘BE VERY F—ING WORRIED’

DeSantis has yet to officially declare his candidacy for president, although he is widely expected to do so.

DeSantis has yet to officially declare his candidacy for president, although he is widely expected to do so.

But even DeSanti’s popularity among part of the Republican base is far from guaranteeing him a chance to beat Trump. As Ferguson explained, “The Republican primary process favors candidates with early leads because most states award delegates on a winner-takes-all or winner-takes-most basis.”

CNN FACING THE “FURY” OF PERSONNEL ON THE TOWN HALL OF TRUMP: “IT’S LIKE 2016 ALL AGAIN”

It’s a “history lesson” that’s clear, Ferguson said, and bodes well for Trump: “The Republican frontrunner usually wins the nomination, and a post-recession incumbent usually loses the presidential election.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indeed, a recession would also help boost Trump’s chances of victory in 2024, Ferguson added, writing that it “need not be as bad as the Great Depression that destroyed the presidency of Herbert Hoovers. .A simple vanilla recession will suffice.”

Jeffrey Clark is associate editor of Fox News Digital. He previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History.

Story tips can be sent to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-president-2024-not-just-possible-but-likely-historian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos