Politics
Bringing back Boris Johnson would be a ‘high risk’ bet to revive the Tories’ fortunes, says former adviser
Rishi Sunak risks becoming Boris Johnson’s puppet if he allows him to return to a prominent role, says a former Tory government adviser.
Jim ONeill, a former Goldman Sachs banker, is the new chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobby group and says the Tories face a huge task to keep votes in the North.
The party lost 957 seats in local elections on May 4, many of them in the Red Wall, which Labor hopes to regain in the next election.
Mr Johnson remains hugely popular with a number of backbench Tories, as well as grassroots campaigners, and the results are said to have given Team Boris fresh ideas back.
In an interview with ILord ONeill, who served under David Cameron and Theresa May, said of the Conservative Party: They’ve been in power for 13 years and a bit, I think there’s a lot of evidence that people are just tired of the same color and you can’t do much about it.
The way Rishi chose these five priorities is not completely silly, if inflation does indeed fall sharply over the next few months, I suspect there will be a positive response to that.
Rishis tries to make him less emotional by saying: Here is what we have to do.
I think messing with Boris’ charisma and bringing Boris back, and for him to actually be Boris’ puppet, would be high risk for that to work but high risk.
The Conservative Party is absolute chaos and factions everywhere, it’s crazy.
Leveling out parts of the country that have suffered huge inequalities in wealth, health and education for decades was a flagship commitment of Mr Johnson’s manifesto, but its priority seems to have faded under Mr Sunak .
It was in many ways a reiteration of George Osborne’s Northern Powerhouse idea first launched in Manchester in 2014.
With an election likely in 2024, it remains to be seen exactly where the Tories or Labor stand to deliver on those promises.
Lord O’Neill said the government had taken positive steps and urged both sides to keep up the good work.
This government is the first since Cameron and Osborne to do something substantial, he said.
Pioneering agreements on decentralization [in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands] and these significantly changed investment zones, along with the creation of new municipal zones, are the right things to do.
If you really look at it, the three previous Prime Ministers, they played with all these words but they really didn’t do anything, I think they were in a better place than us. We have had political chaos since Brexit in this country.
Lord ONeill added: Some of the phrases like leveling up in my opinion, for someone as weird and eclectic and colorful as Johnson, it appealed to him because it had all the flavor of Northern Powerhouse, but he didn’t have to say the George Osbornes line every week.
Incidentally, it was even worse with Theresa May, her special advisers wouldn’t allow ministers to use the phrase. I couldn’t believe it, I was like, well, I don’t care what you think because I’m not part of your stupid political machine anyway.
So the name Northern Powerhouse isn’t trotted out the way it used to be, which is part of why it’s fun to be who we are.
But the substance of what happens behind Northern Powerhouse is repeating itself.
Lord ONeill was born in Gatley, Stockport, and was educated at Burnage in Manchester. He is deeply proud of his roots and once tried to buy Manchester United as part of the Red Knights consortium.
It is now 10 years since he left the bank to focus on tackling inequality outside of London, and he believes Manchester’s growth in recent decades suggests that further devolution of power to the regional authorities are beginning to bear fruit.
During the period from 2002 to 2020, productivity in general in the country has been so low and has deteriorated, including in London, he added.
But over this period, productivity in Manchester was stronger than in London.
But beautifully, it has also grown a bit more in Greater Manchester than Manchester, which is not what anyone thinks can happen.
There’s evidence that the first place to seize the initiative could be somewhere, and that’s really encouraging.
