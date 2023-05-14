Florida Governor Ron DeSantis worries about GOP ‘defeat culture’ at rally in Iowa, hits out at Donald Trump





Criticizing a Republican “culture of defeat,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought to weaken former President Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP in the Iowa battleground.

Key Points: This is Ron DeSantis’ second visit to the state of Iowa in as many months Former President Donald Trump was particularly focused on bashing Mr. DeSantis The Governor of Florida did not yet announced his long-awaited presidential campaign

Mr. DeSantis expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign each day by briefly flipping burgers and pork chops at an afternoon fundraising picnic at the Sioux Center that drew hundreds of conservatives in the northwest corner of the state.

From the podium, the 44-year-old governor stressed his readiness to embrace conservative cultural struggles and peppered his remarks with indirect jabs at Mr. Trump.

“Governing isn’t about entertaining. Governing isn’t about building a brand or talking on social media and signaling virtue,” he said.

“It’s ultimately about winning and delivering results.”

Mr. Trump, a candidate since November, had hoped to demonstrate his political strength with a large outdoor rally later in the day in the capital Des Moines. He canceled the appearance a few hours before his scheduled start time due to a tornado warning.

About 200 supporters had already gathered at the site.

“I feel like it’s Trump time again,” said Robert Bushard, 76, who said he drove about four hours from St. Paul, Minnesota, to see the former president.

Of Mr. DeSantis he said, “He would be a good president after Trump.”

Ron DeSantis left most of the politics to his committee, though voters who met with him called the Florida governor “normal.” (AP:Charlie Neibergall)

Republican primary voters across the country are weighing Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Trump, two Republican powerhouses who are among half a dozen GOP candidates already in the race or expected to announce imminently.

Mr. Trump is well ahead of his rivals in early national polls, while Mr. DeSantis is widely seen as the strongest potential challenger.

Mr Trump was hoping to return to the comfort of the campaign scene after a tumultuous week.

On Tuesday, a civil jury in New York found him responsible for sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E. Jean Carroll and awarded him $5 million.

A day later, during a controversial CNN town hall, he repeatedly insulted Ms. Carroll, restated lies about her 2020 election defeat and downplayed violence at the USCapitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Mr. DeSantis cemented his reputation as a conservative governor willing to push for conservative policies and even do battle politically with Disney, which he pointed out at the Sioux Center. But so far, he hasn’t shown the same enthusiasm for taking on Mr. Trump, who has focused almost singularly on destroying Mr. DeSantis for months.

On Saturday, Mr. DeSantis avoided Mr. Trump’s legal entanglements or lies about the 2020 election, instead pointing to the GOP’s recent string of electoral losses.

The Republican Party has struggled in every national election since Mr Trump won in 2016.

“We must reject the culture of defeat that has impacted our party in recent years. The time for excuses is over,” DeSantis said.

“If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are still going to beat us.”

It’s unclear whether Mr. DeSantis’ political successes in Florida can be replicated on the national stage.

Even before officially entering the race, he is already facing questions about his ability to woo donors and woo voters.

The visit to Iowa, his second in two months, was expected to help address concerns about his sometimes awkward personal appeal as he met with Republican officials, donors and volunteers, all under the watchful eye of national media.

But Mr. DeSantis spent at least little time compared to most other GOP White House candidates for selfies or handshakes at the Sioux Center, where more than 600 people had gathered to see him during of an event billed as a family picnic for U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra.

Mr. DeSantis left most of the politics to his super allied Political Action Committee, which had set up a table where potential supporters of his yet-to-be-announced presidential campaign could register.

Lyle and Sonia Remmerde of Rock Valley pulled off a handshake. She said Mr DeSantis’ style seemed “normal”.

“One of the things when you compare Trump and DeSantis, I think DeSantis has, how do you say? a much more fluid approach,” Lyle Remmerde said.

“It’s less abrasive.”

