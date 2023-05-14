Xi’s response letter evokes Arab artists from memorable trips to China, inspires cultural exchange efforts

BEIJING, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After receiving a response letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Omani artist Saud Al Hunaini said he felt overwhelmed with pride and happiness.

“It was an incredible honor,” he recalls.

A few days earlier, with the nostalgia of the beautiful days spent in ChinaAl Hunaini wrote letter to Xi with over 50 famous Arab artists after visiting China as part of the “Silk Road Artists’ Rendezvous” program.

Al Hunaini and his peers talked about what they learned and how they were inspired by their unforgettable journeys to China in the joint letter to Xi. They mentioned awesome China natural and cultural beauty, as well as the wonderful experience of working with Chinese artists while traveling.

In his response, Xi encouraged them to create more artworks that reflect China-Arab friendship, and make new contributions that strengthen the friendship between their peoples.

“I was deeply grateful that President Xi took the time to respond to our letter,” Al Hunaini told the Global Times. The response “was a recognition of the importance of promoting cultural and humanitarian ties between China and Arab countries,” he added.

Al Hunaini said that in Xi’s response letter, he was especially impressed by Xi’s vision of respecting the diversity of civilizations and enhancing mutual learning among different cultures. “It was a reminder that our common humanity is greater than our differences, and that by working together we can build a better world for all,” he noted.

Some other co-authors of the letter also shared with the Global Times their excitement upon receiving Xi’s response. They said the letter inspired them to make continuous efforts to promote exchanges between Chinese and Arab cultures.

lebanese artist Nizar Therefore said Xi’s response was a “great encouragement for Arab artists to interact and meet Chinese artists across the Silk Roads.”

The story continues

“It has helped stimulate encounters and work to build a better future, as well as peace and friendship between Chinese, Arab and Lebanese societies,” Daher said.

After receiving Xi’s response, the Egyptian artist Hala Elsharouny said she was deeply honored and grateful.

“I fell in love with China“, Elsharouny told the Global Times. “I plan to learn the [Chinese] language in the future.”

Good memories in China

In 2009, the “Silk Road Artists’ Rendezvous” program organized by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism was launched and has since invited more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries to visit China.

These visits inspired Arab artists to create 487 works of art in the form of painting, sculpture and ceramic art with Chinese elements, according to data from the ministry.

China-Arab relations are now at a new historic starting point, Xi said in the letter, expressing hope that more artists will visit China and create, using their exquisite skills, more works of art that can promote cultural exchanges, according to Xinhua.

Culture can connect hearts and art can connect the world, Xi noted. Some artists contacted by the Global Times said Xi’s response letter brought back fond memories of days spent in the beautiful, remote eastern country.

Al Hunaini traveled to various Chinese cities on tours of the “Silk Road Artists’ Rendezvous” in 2009 and 2019. China the rich cultural heritage and the diversity of the landscapes marked it durably.

He praised Hangzhou in eastern China zhejiang province as one of the most beautiful destinations he visited during his travels to China. “I was impressed by the picturesque West Lake, which is surrounded by green hills and dotted with traditional Chinese pagodas and temples,” he recalls. “The scenery was breathtaking, and I was struck by the tranquility of the place.”

Al Hunaini brought to light from Hangzhou Lingyin Temple, saying it “had a significant impact” on his art. “The intricate carvings and carvings of Buddha and the serene atmosphere of the temple complex inspired me to use traditional Chinese colors, such as red, black and gold, in temple decorations and designs,” he told the Global Times.

Having been to China On several occasions, Daher said he was particularly impressed by ancient Chinese architecture, which he said has the flavor and grandeur of history. “I have visited the Great Wall on each of my trips to China,” he said.

China natural beauty also inspired Daher’s works. During his visits to Chinese provinces rich in natural landscapes such as verdant forests, Daher said he discovered multi-colored and gradient greenery from the warmest to the coldest greens. “Undoubtedly, a certain magical haze influenced my paintings after my visit to China“, he joked.

Besides the scenic landscapes, the kindness and warmth of the Chinese people also left a deep impression on many artists.

Elsharouny, who said she enjoys connecting with local people to learn more about their daily lives during her visits, told the Global Times that in China she usually walked around, sat with people she didn’t know and had a cup of tea with them. Scenes of local residents enjoying life, such as sharing food together on a round table or playing mahjong after a hard day’s work, were among her finest moments. China trips.

“I was surprised by their hospitality and how everyone wanted to help us,” Elsharouny said. “What a beautiful people. I learned a lot from them.”

Cultural exchange envoys

From the beginning of the ancient Silk Road to the “Belt and Road” cooperation, the exchanges between Chinese and Arab civilizations have spanned thousands of years with mutual appreciation, writing a legacy history of mutual learning, Xi said in the response letter to Arab artists.

Culture and art are essential bridges so that the two great civilizations further promote exchanges between their peoples, and the Arab artists who introduced China with their works of art are emissaries who contribute to the construction of cultural bridges, observers note.

Some artists have told the Global Times that they are actively promoting ArabicChina cultural exchanges.

moroccan artist Khalid El Bekay says he is likely to launch a workshop in shenzhen In from southern China Guangdong Province later this year, “maybe in June,” he said.

Daher, who is also a professor in the Department of Fine Arts at the Lebanese University and president of the Lebanese Fine Artists Syndicate, said he organized an exhibition of Chinese art and folklore posters at the Academy. Lebanese Arts in 2018 in cooperation with the Chinese Embassy.

He also made a proposal to the Ambassador of China For Lebanon to organize a Chinese cultural week at the Palace of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) at the Ministry of Culture in Lebanon.

For many people in the Arab world, China is no longer a distant and unknown eastern country with the improvement of mutual understanding. They know a little about Chinese culture, have heard of or use certain Chinese products, and may be curious about the lives of people there.

“Many Moroccans [friends] usually asks me questions about my [travelling] experiences in Chinasaid El Bekay.

Al Hunaini said there were many people around him who were interested in Chinese culture and products, especially Chinese cuisine, language and traditional Chinese arts like calligraphy and painting; “they have grown in popularity in recent years.”

Based on this, Al Hunaini believes there is potential for collaboration between China and Arab countries, not only in art and culture, but also in broader areas such as trade, technology and education.

“By fostering greater mutual understanding and cooperation, we can build stronger relations between our two civilizations and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world,” he noted.

In March, Xi proposed the Global Civilization Initiative at the opening ceremony of the CPC high-level meeting in dialogue with global political parties. As another important public good provided to the world, the initiative advocates respect for the diversity of civilizations and the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusion, and promotes the strengthening of international exchanges. between peoples who promote mutual exchange. comprehension.

The Global Civilization Initiative is a big step towards building stronger cultural ties between different civilizations, Al Hunaini noted.

The initiative promotes dialogue, mutual learning and cooperation among countries and civilizations, which is essential for building a harmonious and inclusive global community, Al Hunaini added. “He emphasizes that mutual respect and understanding of different civilizations can help break down cultural barriers and promote world peace and prosperity.”

“I believe that by strengthening our ties, we can create a more prosperous and harmonious future for both China and Arab countries,” he told the Global Times.

Quote

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-reply-letter-from-xi-evokes-arab-artists-of-memorable-china-trips-inspires-efforts-in-cultural-exchanges- 301824006.html

SOURCE World Time