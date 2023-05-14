Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over violence in state: report





Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh traveled to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and four members of his cabinet traveled to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to discuss the situation in the state northeast rocked by violence in recent days, a source said. . The issue of suspension of ongoing operations (SOO) with militant state organizations should also be discussed, the source said. The Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi also followed the demand of 10 tribal deputies belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi group in Manipur for a “separate administration” for their region following the recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and the tribes. Of the 10 legislators, 7 belong to the BJP, two are from the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) and one is independent. Both KPA and Independent MPs are also part of the Saffron-led NDA. Four cabinet ministers – Th Biswajit, Y Khemchand, K Govindas and Th Prasanta – accompanied the Chief Minister to Delhi. BJP state chairman A Sharda Devi also traveled to Delhi with them, the source said. Violent clashes erupted in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. (ST). The clashes were preceded by tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from forest lands in the reservation, which led to a series of minor unrests. The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. The tribes – Nagas and Kukis – still make up 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts. The chief minister had said on Monday that 60 people had been killed, 231 injured and 1,700 homes, including places of worship, torched in the ethnic violence that has rocked the northeastern state in recent days. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

