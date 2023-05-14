Ron no Don and an act of God descend on Iowa





If we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again, DeSantis told a crowd at the Sioux Center, one of many veiled jabs at Trump. And I think it will be very difficult to recover from this defeat.

At the fundraising event for GOP Rep. Randy Feenstra, DeSantis called on Republicans to reject the culture of loss that has infected our party in recent years and lambasted anyone who thinks governing is about entertaining or talk on social media.

But 200 miles southeast of DeSantis, Trump fans began lining up hours before the planned outdoor rally in Des Moines. They continued to wait for Trump behind metal barriers even as the sky opened up, soaking a modest crowd of diehard supporters during the afternoon downpour. Several people said they had to wring their clothes afterwards.

What a muddy, wet nightmare, said Kelly Koch, chairwoman of the Dallas County Republican Party, who drove to Water Works Park in Des Moines at 11 a.m. a problem at the low elevation outdoor site.

Hawkeye State’s planned split-screen between two candidates leading Republican polls failed to materialize as Donald Trump called off his rally amid severe weather warnings. | Matthew Putney/AP Photo

Earlier in the day, Trump boasted on social media that Fox News planned to air his entire rally. But Trump lost the airtime if Fox indeed planned to go live when the event was canceled.

Everyone says when he comes back it will be bigger and better, Koch said. You know Trump.

The scene served as a reminder of how far Trump’s loyal base will go to support and defend him, and that DeSantis has a tough road ahead to convince a sizable portion of the Republican electorate to move on.

Perry Johnson, a longtime wealthy candidate who failed to register in the polls, held his own campaign event in front of the Trump rally venue and took photos with a handful of the president’s former supporters, saying later in a statement that the rain had given way to a fine afternoon. , and it was such a shame that Trump canceled his event. Trump posted on his social media website a video of a storm taken hours earlier outside Des Moines, an apparent attempt to assure his supporters that the rally’s cancellation was justified.

At the noon fundraiser, DeSantis went inside a classic car museum in the Sioux Center and ordered deviled eggs from a food truck outside. He donned an apron and flipped burgers with Feenstra and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds just long enough for reporters to quickly document the moment. DeSantis tried to seize the opportunity to change a months-long narrative that he’s a flat candidate struggling to embrace retail politics.

DeSantis is trying to connect with Iowa voters, including making an unannounced stop at a Pizza Ranch restaurant show, he’s at least trying to up his game ahead of its scheduled launch. Trump, meanwhile, has been greeted by adoring crowds during impromptu stops at restaurants and fast-food outlets on his recent campaign trips.

Rick Lemmon, 66, of Sioux City, said after DeSantis’ first event that he was still deciding between Trump and DeSantis, but he liked that DeSantis didn’t have so much baggage that could hurt him during a general election, a theme the governor of Florida has tried to subtly convey, without ever directly attacking Trump.

DeSantis doesn’t have that problem, Lemmon said, quickly clarifying that he thinks Trump has done a great job as president.

In his 37-minute speech, the crowd responded enthusiastically to DeSantis’ assertion that he would close the border immediately. He also took credit for signing legislation to remove the pronoun Olympics from schools. DeSantis never uttered Trump’s name, though he predictably eviscerated Biden, the same tactic used by most GOP members, and a tactic that Republican anti-Trump strategists say is insufficient to cut Trump’s lead.

The so-called convergence in Iowa came a day after a pro-DeSantis super PAC announced the governor had won the endorsement of more than three dozen state lawmakers here. The Trump campaign on Saturday, meanwhile, announced endorsements from 150 grassroots activists across the country, having previously unveiled support from 11 state lawmakers.

In other words, the Trump-DeSantis race is well underway in Iowa, even though the Sunshine State governor has yet to declare. He is expected to announce his campaign in the coming weeks.

Scrolling through television channels on Friday afternoon, Koch, the Dallas County GOP chairman, stopped by Newsmax, drawn to a dramatic chyron as the station scheduled planned trips by Trump and DeSantis to the state. from Hawkeye: Iowa Battles. Substitutes for each of the candidates competed against each other.

They were bickering back and forth, My guy is better than your guy, Koch said with a laugh of the segment. It came out of a movie. It’s hysterical.

On Saturday night, DeSantis headlined another fundraising event in Cedar Rapids to benefit the Iowa Republican Party. DeSantis took advantage of Trump’s change of plan, adding an impromptu evening event near the rally that was canceled. The governor flew from the fundraiser in Cedar Rapids to the state capitol to visit a bar packed with supporters lining up to take photos with DeSantis and his wife, Casey. He made brief remarks before leaving.

Despite what appears to be a substantial lead for Trump in the state, there are signs that DeSantis has a chance to gain ground in Iowa over the next eight months before the caucuses are held.

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll in early March, the latest nonpartisan public poll available in the state, found nearly three-quarters of Republicans said they would likely vote for Trump in the 2024 general election.

His total number, at 74% definitely or probably voting for him, is impressive until you look at where he’s been before, said J. Ann Selzer, a veteran state pollster who leads the Iowa poll. .

When the poll asked the same question in June 2021, that number was 84% ​​of Iowa Republicans, including a higher proportion of voters who definitely would.

There remains a dearth of reliable, independent polls in the state, where identifying people likely to attend the caucus is notoriously difficult and costly for pollsters. More recently, a survey earlier this week by National Research, a former Trump pollster, found the former president was 18 points ahead of DeSantis.

Reynolds, who was also at the Feenstra-DeSantis event on Saturday, had not planned to attend Trump’s rally. A spokesperson for the governor said she was instead spending the afternoon with her mother before Mother’s Day.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story misspelled Kelley Kochs’ name.

